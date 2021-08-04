PSAKI: At a point in every leader’s life, they have to make a decision about whether they’re going to abide by public health guidelines to save people’s lives or whether we’re going to be guided by politics. And I will let you all be the judge of that.

Public health guidelines are pretty clear as it relates to the benefit of vaccination, as it relates to the benefit of masking for communities that are not vaccinated. And you’ll hear the president convey later: If you are not going to be a part of the solution, if you’re not going to be a part of saving people’s lives, then get out of the way and let other people do the job.

Q: What do you mean by “Get out of the way”?

PSAKI: That means don’t ban, don’t make it harder for people to put requirements on masks or asking for vaccination status into law.