A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds: “The vaccinated said their top five targets of blame [for rising covid-19 cases] are the unvaccinated (79%), Trump (36%), conservative media (33%), people from other countries traveling to the U.S. (30%) and Americans traveling internationally (25%).” Well, they have got that right. It is unvaccinated people who have become petri dishes for the delta variant.
The unvaccinated would like to blame anyone but themselves. The poll reports: “The unvaccinated cited as their top five targets of blame people from other countries traveling to the U.S. (37%), mainstream media (27%), Americans traveling internationally (23%), Biden (21%) and the unvaccinated (10%).” Aside from the 10 percent who figured out that they are the problem, the other scapegoats are either trivial factors or absurd (the mainstream media is responsible for the delta variant?). The answers suggest we are dealing with oppositional behavior and cult-like thinking not easily displaced by reason and common sense.
Fortunately, the vaccinated now have some champions. The White House has decided to take a tougher line with anti-vaccine zealots. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in response to a question Tuesday about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s opposition to mask mandates, pointed out, “Florida is not the only state; seven states have both a statewide ban on mask mandates and a prohibition on school districts from requiring masks in schools. And some states have even banned businesses and universities from requiring workers and students to be vaccinated." She later returned to the topic:
PSAKI: At a point in every leader’s life, they have to make a decision about whether they’re going to abide by public health guidelines to save people’s lives or whether we’re going to be guided by politics. And I will let you all be the judge of that.Public health guidelines are pretty clear as it relates to the benefit of vaccination, as it relates to the benefit of masking for communities that are not vaccinated. And you’ll hear the president convey later: If you are not going to be a part of the solution, if you’re not going to be a part of saving people’s lives, then get out of the way and let other people do the job.Q: What do you mean by “Get out of the way”?PSAKI: That means don’t ban, don’t make it harder for people to put requirements on masks or asking for vaccination status into law.
As previewed, President Biden hit this message later on Tuesday. He praised localities and businesses that are requiring vaccinations but admonished, "Others have declined to step up." He added that "worst of all, some state officials are passing laws or signing orders that forbid people from doing the right thing.” His remarks were pointed and frustrated:
What are we doing? ... Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new covid-19 cases in the entire country. Just two states. Look, we need leadership from everyone. And if some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it. I say to these governors, “Please, help.” But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.
While some right-wing, anti-mandate governors preside over a surge in hospitalizations and watch their economies tank as people decline to go back to work or frequent restaurants, other politicians are moving aggressively. New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio (D) announced that his city will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at indoor restaurants, gyms and theaters. The New York Times reported:
The restrictions, similar to mandates issued in France and Italy last month, represent the most aggressive response to lagging vaccination rates in the United States, and they come as the number of virus cases surge across the country. Mr. de Blasio said he hoped that other cities would implement similar measures.“This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders,” Mr. de Blasio said. “If you’re vaccinated, all that’s going to open up to you. But if you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately you will not be able to participate in many things.”
Biden said other cities should follow New York City’s lead. Likewise, former White House covid-19 response adviser Andy Slavitt praised New York’s move as a way to protect those who cannot get vaccinated (e.g., children under the age of 12 and immunocompromised people). He also expressed optimism that this would be the model for other cities and states going forward.
Biden, governors, mayors and business leaders would be wise to insist the unvaccinated bear the burden of their reckless choices. They should not be permitted to endanger or inconvenience the rest of the country. Some vaccinated people are contracting the delta variant, though they remain a small percentage of overall cases. None of the vaccinated should have to worry that they might pick up the disease from those who remain unvaccinated and unmasked. Governors protecting inconsiderate people from the consequences of their conduct should expect to hear an earful, not only from the president but also from the vaccinated Americans who are increasingly fed up.