This accuser, described by a co-worker as diligent and well regarded within the governor’s office, made what investigators say were credible claims that the governor groped her breast under her blouse and rubbed her backside while posing for a selfie, in addition to regularly engaging her in sexual banter and giving her unwanted hugs and kisses.
Cuomo denies all of it — unconvincingly, the report concluded. Cuomo’s own versions of events “were devoid of detail, and were inconsistent with many witnesses’ observations of his behavior toward Executive Assistant #1 and other women in the Executive Chamber.”
Cuomo even tried to put the blame on his executive assistant as the “initiator” of close hugs and unprofessional personal conversations. In his telling, he would “go along” with her tight embraces because he did not “want to make any one feel awkward about anything.” Oh, please.
The behavior that Executive Assistant #1 described is clearly sexual assault, but it also suggests a crime of opportunity, one made possible not only by the toxic culture Cuomo fostered in his office, but also by the idealism and sense of larger purpose that has always drawn young people of all genders to public service.
“I remember being a young girl standing at the bus stop with my grandmother and looking at the Capitol and saying one day, Grandma, I’m going to work in there. That she would be proud of me,” Executive Assistant #1 recalled. The grotesque reality of what it was like to achieve that goal was something she planned to take “to the grave,” she said, until she heard Cuomo say at a March 3 news conference that he had never “touched anyone inappropriately.” She confided in colleagues, who in turn reported her allegations to senior members of the governor’s staff.
“My time in public service ended because he was bored and lonely,” she said. “It still breaks my heart.”
Versions of her disillusionment echo throughout the report. There was a female state trooper made uncomfortable when the governor asked why she didn’t wear dresses. The obvious answer: Because her job required carrying a gun. She also claimed he touched her back and stomach.
“Trooper #1 described the Governor’s behavior toward her after she joined [his protective detail] as generally ‘flirtatious’ and ‘creepy,’” the investigators noted. “She did not observe the Governor acting in a similar way with State Troopers who were men.”
There was also Ana Liss, who said she applied for a fellowship to work in the Executive Chamber “out of an interest in government service, specifically economic development.” She hoped it would put her on a career path to become a deputy secretary in a future gubernatorial administration and was excited for an opportunity “to play a role in this larger effort to make things better.” Instead, the investigators wrote, “the Governor subjected her to unwelcome and non-consensual kissing, touching, and comments.”
And there was “State Entity Employee #1,” who was shocked when the governor grabbed her butt during a September 2019 work event that she had helped organize.
“I felt deflated and I felt disrespected and I felt much like smaller and almost younger than I actually am because kind of the funny part of it all is I was making this project happen. So we were there because, you know, the work that I had been doing and have continued to do,” she said, of what she described as a moment of “disempowerment.”
Cuomo would have us believe that all of these women misread his intentions, imagining motives for words and actions that were simply innocent expressions of his own exuberant personality and the Italian American culture in which he was raised.
To hear him tell it, he is the one who should be regarded as the victim. There is a word for what he is doing: gaslighting.
That these women were able to summon the strength to tell their stories, however, suggests that the idealism that drew them toward public service has not been crushed entirely. Because of their determination to make a difference, things may actually be better for those who follow in their footsteps.