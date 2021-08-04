Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the object of an unseemly cult of personality late in her Supreme Court tenure. The affection for the “Notorious RBG” acquired an edge of condescension: Ginsburg was simultaneously a powerful inspirational figure, and beyond reproach even for her ultimately disastrous decision not to resign during Barack Obama’s presidency. Valuing Ginsburg’s principles as much as her person, her jurisprudence as much as her jabot, ought to mean respecting her enough to argue with that latter choice, especially. But the logic of fandom precludes holding its objects morally accountable even for their worst mistakes.