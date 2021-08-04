Last year, few were more aggressive in battling covid-19 than Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who became a national media sensation for his aggressive pandemic response. How times change. After weeks of falling case numbers, Ohio recently trended upward and surpassed the threshold DeWine had once set as his benchmark for restrictions. “Despite this trend,” the Columbus Dispatch reported last week, “a spokesperson for the governor said there is no intention of reinstating mask mandates or other orders, echoing recent comments by DeWine that ‘there is not the appetite’ for such actions.”
A big reason for the suppressed appetite is the election calendar. The 2022 gubernatorial primary is less than a year away, and DeWine faces challenges from his right flank. His handling of covid-19 was not as popular with Republicans as with the general population. During the 2020 presidential election, the mention of his name was booed at then-President Donald Trump’s Ohio rallies. Plus, the Republican-controlled legislature largely wrested control of covid mandates from the governor’s grasp, overriding DeWine’s veto.
Vaccination rates lag in most of the Ohio counties along the Ohio River bordering Kentucky and West Virginia, resulting in transmission rates mostly in the “substantial” or “high” categories. Thankfully, the mortality rates are not correspondingly spiking. In fact, the seven-day average of people dying per day with covid statewide as of Sunday was just four, down from six the previous week.
Some experts argue there’s too much focus on the number of cases, which will rise and fall and, thanks to vaccines, are increasingly mild. In a recent Post article, Kathleen Neuzil, a vaccine expert from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said, “We really need to shift toward a goal of preventing serious disease and disability and medical consequences, and not worry about every virus detected in somebody’s nose.” What should matter is protecting those who are most vulnerable to the worst outcomes — and the good news is that about 80 percent of Americans 65 and older have been fully vaccinated.
Among things made clear since covid arrived are the stark differences in attitudes among Americans not only about the pandemic but also about life itself. The ideology ranges from “no government restriction is too much if it saves lives” to “when my time comes, it comes.” It seems there are those who would choose isolation for 50 years if it extended their lives by a week, versus those who would rather live a week without restrictions than exist for 50 additional years with them. No argument, no logic, no science will bridge that gap — a chasm created largely by our personal upbringing, politics and cultures.
I’ve been fully vaccinated since late April. I’ll get a booster shot if they say I should. Otherwise, I won’t self-exile. I’ve exhausted my supply of masks and don’t intend to restock — a decision made easier by our governor’s promise not to bring back restrictions. Other people, even among the vaccinated, will make different choices, which are to be respected. They’ll stay home as much as possible, wear masks when they must go out and await the “all clear” to resume a normal life.
As divergent as they are, both lifestyles — along with others that fall in between — are practiced daily by millions of Americans, their one shared experience centered around the insults and accusations partisans unleash on social media, as though demonizing one another will change minds. What’s easy to forget is that while we bicker, the clock keeps ticking for us all, covid notwithstanding. We need to keep living, whatever that means for each of us.
For me, living included attending a Cincinnati Reds game about a month ago with about 24,000 other local and regional fans. It was not only fun — the Reds beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, in an exciting ballgame — but unexpectedly liberating. Coming about three weeks after the Reds lifted restrictions on attendance, few masks were in evidence in the open-air stadium. The crowd seemed louder than usual, as if collectively exorcising the oppression of the past year.
Before the game, the thousands rose as one to belt out a particularly full-throated version of the national anthem. I’m usually among those who rather quietly mouth the words. On this night and during this rendition, the crowd’s vociferous enthusiasm seemed not only a reflection of patriotism, but also a celebration of the simple freedom to gather and sing. I sang loudly, and smiled.