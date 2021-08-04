Remember that vaccinated people are safest around others who are fully vaccinated, too. The CDC has not said this, but I believe a workplace that enforces a vaccine requirement can make masks optional if it’s located in a jurisdiction where that is permitted. If others around me have an eight-fold lower chance of getting infected, and I have an eight-fold lower chance of contracting covid-19 from them, that’s low enough risk for me. This applies in social settings, too; I’d attend an indoor dinner party with all vaccinated people, even if someone there might be engaged in high-risk behavior. But I wouldn’t have this person around my children unless they first quarantine and test. The only adults in close contact with our kids are those who also have a low-risk lifestyle — who spend time with only vaccinated people and mask in indoor public places.