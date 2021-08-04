Multiple Democratic aides tell me the bill, called the Right to Vote Act, should be seen as a sign that Democrats are still intent on making another push to pass something bigger. This measure has a chance of getting into that final package, aides say.
In one sense, the new bill sheds light on the bleakness of the situation. The measure seeks to make a burden or limit on the right to vote unlawful unless it can be shown to accomplish an important government interest. It also makes new burdens unlawful unless they can be shown to further a meaningful government interest and there is no less restrictive way of furthering it.
The idea is to create a new mechanism for voters to challenge restrictions on voting in court. This comes after the Supreme Court substantially weakened the ability of minority voters to challenge restrictions on grounds that they are disproportionately impacted, and made it easier for officials passing such targeted restrictions to justify them with fake claims of “voter fraud.”
This bill seeks to give voters a new way to challenge restrictions.
“This is an attempt to protect the right to vote in a race neutral way, to try to get around the Supreme Court’s repeatedly-demonstrated hostility to legislation that protects minority voters,” election law expert Rick Hasen told me.
“We have a system where states have tremendous power to restrict voting rights,” Hasen added. “A law like this would give voters a fighting chance in federal court.”
Does the bill itself have a fighting chance? Does a bigger package still have a fighting chance?
Well, Mike DeBonis of The Post recently reported that Senate Democrats are quietly working on a new package of democracy-protection and voting rights legislation, after the compromise bill negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) got filibustered by Republicans.
That Manchin compromise included provisions mandating early voting and automatic voter restoration, curbs on partisan gerrymandering, and a relatively benign form of national voter ID.
The new proposal would likely include much of Manchin’s compromise, along with some efforts to combat new election subversion measures by GOP state legislatures. Aides tell me the new Jones-Ossoff bill may end up in the final package as well.
As Rep. Jones put it in a statement to me, the core goal here is to ensure that Congress is using “every tool at its disposal” to protect voting rights, at a time when “Republican state legislatures have gone to unprecedented lengths to suppress the right to vote, particularly for Black and brown people.”
Sen. Ossoff, meanwhile, noted that the bill represents an effort to use congressional power to enable citizens “to challenge in court any policy that makes it harder for them to participate in elections.”
The path ahead looks treacherous indeed. But if there is a way forward, it would look like this. After the bipartisan infrastructure deal gets done, Senate Democrats finish negotiations on this package of democracy protections, structuring it to win all 50 Democratic-voting senators. It gets another Senate vote, and Republicans filibuster it again.
The big question would then become whether at that point, Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are still unwilling to reform or end the filibuster, even to protect the most fundamental rights of basic political participation.
Manchin and Sinema have argued that protecting democracy must be bipartisan by definition, and that anything done on a partisan basis inherently can only make things worse. But this argument is ahistorical: as Jamelle Bouie details, salvaging democracy at urgent moments has historically been a partisan affair.
You’d think that if and when Republicans use the antidemocratic filibuster to sink these basic protections yet again — protections that Manchin and Sinema themselves say are essential — it will be clear that protecting democracy will have to be a partisan achievement, or it won’t happen at all.
Whether they will be willing to listen to that argument — or capable of hearing it at all — is another question entirely.