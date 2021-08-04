In case that was not clear enough, the Democratic National Committee released a memo on Tuesday that explained, “This August, Democrats across the country will make sure that voters know that the ‘D’ in Democrat stands for ‘deliver’ by highlighting the contrast between the parties on three central areas — all of which are helping Americans get back to work and back on their feet after the pandemic.” That includes the child tax credit, the infrastructure bills and efforts to lower health-care costs. The DNC emphasized that under Biden, “added a record-shattering three million jobs since President Biden took office.”
The message is simple: Democrats accomplished these things despite Republican opposition every step of the way. The DNC asserted, “They’ve spread conspiracy theories to undermine democracy and the 2020 elections along with lies about COVID vaccines, catered to extremists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, claimed they’d oppose President Biden ’100 percent’ of the time, and pushed the interests of the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of hard working Americans.”
The hitch, of course, is that while Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan on their own and will set out to pass a human infrastructure bill through reconciliation, they are about to pass a huge infrastructure bill with a bunch of Republicans. Strictly speaking, then, Democrats can take sole credit for the child tax credit (in the American Rescue Plan), economic boosters such as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the vaccination rollout. Biden can point to the special enrollment period that allowed 2 million more people to sign up for the Affordable Care Act. However, they may get a remarkably large number of GOP votes in the Senate. What do they do about that?
First, Republicans remain their own worst enemy. Democrats will have no problem pointing to overwhelming opposition among House Republicans to the infrastructure plan that promises to create thousands of jobs. Democrats can surely make the case in swing states and competitive districts that MAGA-loyal House members have engaged in silly rhetorical games on irrelevant topics and have not served their constituents well.
In 2020, Republicans flipped 12 seats from red to blue, in many cases on the strength of Republican candidates posing as moderates. Those freshmen then voted against the American Rescue Plan and against the Jan. 6 commission and against voting rights reform. If they vote with their leadership against the physical infrastructure bill, Democrats will hammer them.
Second, competitive Senate races in states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and Arizona provide Democrats with the opportunity to extend their Senate lead. They will need defend incumbents such as Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.) and make the case that if open seats are filled with Republicans, Biden’s economic agenda will come to a screeching halt. The good news for Democrats is that their economic agenda is hugely popular with Democrats, independents and even many Republicans.
Third, expect a big Democratic push to skewer Republicans’ defense of rich tax cheats and corporations, which in many cases pay no taxes at all. Democrats will gleefully note that the GOP wants to deprive the Internal Revenue Service of funding to prevent robust enforcement of existing tax obligations. Republicans refuse to add a penny to the tax bills of major corporations and the super-rich whose wealth soared in the last five years. Democrats are not about to let Republicans pretend to be the true friends of working-class voters.
Finally, beginning this summer and continuing into the 2022 midterms, Democrats will have a field day touting the “soft” infrastructure items Republicans vehemently oppose. Democrats will be happy to talk about their proposals for the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, from free community college to subsidized child-care to dental benefits for Medicare recipients. These are among the most popular measures in the Biden agenda.
Beyond their economic agenda, Democrats certainly will engage their base and appeal to disgusted former Republicans by highlighting the GOP’s unhinged obstructionism, attacks on voting rights, Jan. 6 lies and ongoing fealty to the disgraced former president. But Democrats must understand that their most important argument is for their own agenda.
In some sense, this is similar to Democrats’ 2018 message — “health care, health care, health care” — in the wake of GOP efforts to repeal the ACA. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has always believed that Democrats’ strongest calling card is reducing expenses and raising incomes for working- and middle-class families. We’ll find out in 2022 whether she is right again.