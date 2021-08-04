The CDC turnabout on masks caused confusion, in part because it marked a retreat from high expectations of a normal summer, and in part because of fragmented and rapidly-changing government advice. But if we are going to trust the science, that means sticking with it when conditions change. The delta variant washed over the United States in June, and has proved quite contagious. The average number of people each infected person passes a virus to, if nobody were immune and no one took precautions, is the basic reproductive number. For the original virus that broke out in Wuhan, China, it was 2.4 to 2.6. The CDC internal presentation says delta has an R-naught of between 5 and 9, making it more transmissible than Middle East respiratory syndrome and Ebola, about the same as chicken pox, and less than measles, which is ultra-contagious at 15.