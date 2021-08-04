Instead of thanking the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for defending democracy, Caldwell suggested there was nothing to worry about: “Milley had no direct evidence of a coup plot.” He argued that “Republicans had — and still have — legitimate grievances about how the last election was run.” The storming of the Capitol was merely “a political protest that got out of control,” just like some rallies against police violence. “The stability of the republic never truly seemed at risk,” he concluded. So clearly it was no big deal.