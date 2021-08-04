When New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report on Tuesday detailing the voluminous mound of evidence and 11 complainants’ accounts regarding allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had sexually harassed his employees, Republican senators were quick to jump on the bandwagon demanding he resign. (Cuomo continues to deny the allegations, saying on Tuesday that “That’s not who I am.”) But Republicans have yet to part company with the former president, who has had more than a dozen credible claims of sexual harassment or assault leveled against him, including the alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll (which the former president denies). Unlike Democrats who demand harassers be held accountable regardless of party, Republicans’ ire is reserved for accused Democrats only.