In our 2008 book, Cass R. Sunstein and I called these small interventions “nudges” because they gently guide people in the right direction, rather than force anyone to do anything. But for every way you can invent to help people make good decisions, there is a related strategy that can be devised to do harm, impede progress or make a buck.
Before the practice was banned, some banks would automatically enroll people who opened a new checking account with overdraft protection “as a courtesy” — only to charge hefty fees when it was used. This is an example of what we now call “sludge.” Sludge, which is any unnecessary friction, is the opposite of helpful.
Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of sludge in the world around us — not just in the private sector but in government as well. We should all be engaged in a mission to seek and destroy sludge wherever we find it.
One common form of private-sector sludge involves making it easy to join but hard to quit, from news subscriptions to gyms. Call it the “Hotel California” syndrome: You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave. Although you can join or subscribe online with a few clicks, you must call or engage in an endless online “chat” to quit.
One reason that companies put their customers through this torture is obvious. If quitting is painful enough, some people will just give up. But there is another motivation, which is to give the agent the chance to offer you a special deal. Why should loyal customers have to periodically spend an hour on the phone to be sure they are not overpaying? Businesses should take note: A reputation for fair dealing can also retain customers.
Sludge removal can bring societal benefits — for example, helping encourage students from disadvantaged communities to apply to prestigious universities willing to offer a free education to those who qualify.
The University of Michigan sent letters to high-achieving high school seniors from low-income families and guaranteed them full-ride scholarships if they applied and were admitted — no cumbersome financial aid forms required. Other, similar students only received a letter encouraging them to apply but without that hassle-free path. Enrollments for those who could skip the forms were twice those who did have to submit them.
Governments emit large quantities of sludge, sometimes referred to as “administrative burdens.” These burdens are often imposed in the spirit of living up to the letter of the law. But thoughtful design can greatly reduce sludge.
One example involves free or reduced-price school lunches. Once, parents had to fill out forms to sign up their children. Things improved greatly when a federal law instructed school districts to enroll eligible students directly, based on their households’ participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as food stamps. Now, the vast majority of children eligible for SNAP are directly enrolled. Fewer forms means fewer hungry kids.
Sludge is also threatening to deprive the neediest families of the benefits of the new child tax credit, a signature program of the Biden administration. A key provision of this new law is that families that do not earn enough to file a tax return are still eligible to receive the money. But unlike those who regularly file a tax return, the money will not just appear in their bank account. Unless a household has been filing tax returns and have a working bank account, the Internal Revenue Service has no way to automatically send them the money. They have to apply for it via an IRS web portal. Assuring every American has access to a free bare-bones bank account with a permanent digital address would help solve this problem.
Indeed, the part of government that contains the greatest amount of excessive sludge may be the tax system. In Sweden, people can file their tax returns via text message. Suppose on Feb. 1 you received a text message from the IRS saying, “We think we owe you $2,470. If you agree, reply with 1, and that amount will appear in your account.” Roughly 90 percent of American taxpayers have returns simple enough for this service to be feasible, but the IRS is legally forbidden from sending taxpayers such automated returns. If you think that the tax preparation industry had something to do with that law being written, you would not be wrong.
Sludge is annoying. It is costly. In many if not most cases, it is unnecessary. Firms can try to attract and retain customers through good service rather than maze-like steps to exit. Government policies can be designed to be simple, even for our neediest citizens. Make that especially for them.