Sludge is also threatening to deprive the neediest families of the benefits of the new child tax credit, a signature program of the Biden administration. A key provision of this new law is that families that do not earn enough to file a tax return are still eligible to receive the money. But unlike those who regularly file a tax return, the money will not just appear in their bank account. Unless a household has been filing tax returns and have a working bank account, the Internal Revenue Service has no way to automatically send them the money. They have to apply for it via an IRS web portal. Assuring every American has access to a free bare-bones bank account with a permanent digital address would help solve this problem.