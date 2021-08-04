Shishov’s death comes just days after a Belarusian Olympian, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought and received refuge in Poland after the government reportedly tried to abduct her for criticizing her coaches. That attempted kidnapping follows a successful one in which Lukashenko’s regime forced a passenger jet to land in Minsk so that it could arrest — and likely torture — a Belarusian dissident who was on board.
Lukashenko isn’t the only one who has been treating dissidents as prey to be stalked across borders. Dissidents from Rwanda, Russia, China, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia, to name a few, have fled from despots back home, only to turn up dead in exile.
It’s time for Biden to punch back hard. The White House needs to make dictators learn the hard way that the Trump era is over — and that the United States once again cares about democracy enough to actually act when dictators hunt down and kill their opponents.
As I’ve previously argued, run-of-the-mill sanctions targeting regime insiders won’t cut it. They’re a slap on the wrist, a punishment that Lukashenko already factored into his cost-benefit analysis. Instead, Biden should deploy a much more robust response as a signal to the rest of the world’s dictators that he means business.
Biden has already made a good start by receiving Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who almost certainly won last year’s presidential election in that country — an event that triggered months of mass protests. Now, the White House can follow up by surprising Belarus with a punishment that stings. Sanction the all-important petrochemical industries in Belarus. Coordinate with allies to make sure the pressure is magnified. Crack down on tax havens that allow Belarusians to launder crooked cash. Develop an international pro-democracy fund to support the Belarusian opposition more directly. Give haven and an international platform to Belarusian dissidents. The White House should even consider using some limited cyber operations against Belarusian regime targets as warning shots.
But Biden should go one step further. Presidents, as Teddy Roosevelt famously remarked, have an unrivaled bully pulpit. And since Roosevelt’s days, that American presidential megaphone has grown much louder. Biden can quickly set a new international agenda. He should do so with a major speech — ideally a prime-time televised White House address — making clear that the core of his foreign policy will be spearheading an internationally coordinated fight against authoritarianism. The Biden Doctrine should be aimed at deterring dictators.
That notion could dovetail well with the rest of Biden’s foreign policy, which has so far been defined by a rocky pivot away from wars in the Middle East and a harder line toward China. Some hard-nosed realists in Biden’s administration want him to take a more pragmatic stance, trying to work with autocrats wherever possible, treating human rights and democracy as separable from core geopolitical interests. That would be a serious mistake.
The United States’ adversaries are no longer defined by geography — East vs. West — but rather by authoritarianism vs. democracy. Biden should explain to Americans — and everyone else around the world — that he will be an unapologetically pro-democracy president.
That foreign policy strategy would also reinforce Biden’s agenda in the United States. After all, the post-Trump Republican Party has increasingly embraced Trump’s brand of authoritarianism. Biden is recognizing that his domestic policy agenda cannot be separated from his fight to stop the GOP from turning American democracy into American autocracy. By making clear that his administration stands for democracy abroad, Biden can simultaneously highlight that Republicans are undermining democracy at home.
Dictators such as Lukashenko might appear to be deranged megalomaniacs, but they are rational political actors who make simple cost-benefit analyses before acting. At the moment, the benefits of eliminating dissidents to consolidate power substantially outweigh the predictably tepid geopolitical costs imposed by the West.
Until Biden changes that calculation, brave pro-democracy movements from Belarus to Myanmar and Tunisia will languish. Despots across the world will grow bolder. And it won’t always be homegrown dissidents whom they target; American interests will increasingly be at risk as authoritarian adversaries continue to test the waters. Biden should use Belarus as an example to make it abundantly clear that any dictators who test them will now face a strong response from the White House.