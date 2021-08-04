Biden has already made a good start by receiving Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who almost certainly won last year’s presidential election in that country — an event that triggered months of mass protests. Now, the White House can follow up by surprising Belarus with a punishment that stings. Sanction the all-important petrochemical industries in Belarus. Coordinate with allies to make sure the pressure is magnified. Crack down on tax havens that allow Belarusians to launder crooked cash. Develop an international pro-democracy fund to support the Belarusian opposition more directly. Give haven and an international platform to Belarusian dissidents. The White House should even consider using some limited cyber operations against Belarusian regime targets as warning shots.