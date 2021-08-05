I’ve heard from friends in the United States about how individual freedom is the cornerstone of the American ethos. And so, apparently, enforcement won’t work when it comes to vaccines. Libertarian values are all very well — and we could do with much less of the “nanny state” in this part of the world — but when what you claim as a right starts being injurious to the well-being of others, it becomes indefensible. The staggering irony is that the same focus on individual liberty that informs opposition to gun control, for instance, is never extended to American women on abortion. But even if those issues are for the American people to quarrel over and resolve, covid-19 and its management impact us all.