What does all this add up to, other than providing more evidence that the United States was temporarily run by a sleazeocracy? The public damage of corruption is very real, because it is not just an indication of poor personal character. Those who take advantage of corrupt officials at the highest level believe they’re gaining a benefit. They view their marks as vulnerable and manipulable. When people in positions of trust cannot maintain the line between the standards of public conduct and the pursuit of private interests, that provides leverage for a foreign power. It becomes a source of American weakness.