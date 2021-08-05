The timing is critical. Having devastated swaths of the economy, especially in working class communities, the coronavirus will leave in its wake a tsunami of eviction cases brought by landlords once the federal moratorium expires (or is ruled illegal by the courts). Nor is housing the only area of need. Those who have lost jobs are turning to courts in disputes over unemployment benefits. Debtors dunned by creditors face similarly dire consequences. All face impossibly steep odds when they go into court without a lawyer — as most do.
Maryland has a robust legal services community, but it cannot come close to meeting the demand for free legal representation. At least 80 percent of litigants in civil cases, including tenants and others now at risk, are unrepresented in civil cases — a guesstimate based on a 30-year-old study that has never been updated, but which probably understates the problem today.
Just twice in recent memory has the chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest tribunal, issued a similar appeal for all lawyers to pitch in to help. The first time was in 1990, after a wide-ranging report laid bare the gap between supply and demand of legal representation for penniless litigants. The last time was in 2008, during the foreclosure crisis, when thousands of Marylanders were at risk of losing their homes in the wake of the Great Recession’s mortgage meltdown.
The situation now is even more dire, affecting as it does people grappling with a far greater range of legal problems. And make no mistake: people who go into court with no lawyers often face impossible odds — a challenge Mr. Frosh likened to “playing in a high-stakes poker game where you don’t know the rules and you don’t even speak the language.”
As we have written, people who are facing the loss of their homes, children, assets or even liberty in civil court should be entitled to legal representation as are criminal defendants. But the Supreme Court has not found such a right in the Constitution, and few states or cities have stepped up. For now, a call for public-spiritedness is the indigents’ best hope. Here’s hoping that Maryland’s lawyers answer the call.