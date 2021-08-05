The timing is critical. Having devastated swaths of the economy, especially in working class communities, the coronavirus will leave in its wake a tsunami of eviction cases brought by landlords once the federal moratorium expires (or is ruled illegal by the courts). Nor is housing the only area of need. Those who have lost jobs are turning to courts in disputes over unemployment benefits. Debtors dunned by creditors face similarly dire consequences. All face impossibly steep odds when they go into court without a lawyer — as most do.