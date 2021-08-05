The president came to office promising to tackle corruption and improve living conditions, but none of that has happened. The Senate pandemic inquiry is already finding eye-popping instances of corruption, including a deal to buy 20 million doses of Indian-made vaccines for 1,000 percent more than the initially quoted price. That’s just one of the corruption investigations threatening the president and his sons, who have jumped into politics along with their father, much like Trump’s children did. The eldest son, Flávio, a senator, was indicted on money laundering and graft charges, accused by prosecutors last year in a plot to skim off the salaries paid to cabinet staffers. He denies the charges.