Now, with Bolsonaro looking as though he’s headed for defeat in next year’s elections, he is following another gambit from the Trumpian playbook, rolling out what appears to be the first phase of the “Big Lie of the Tropics.”
With his approval ratings at an all-time low and polls showing him far behind his expected challenger, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and with a formal congressional investigation into his pandemic mismanagement unearthing damning material, Bolsonaro is on the ropes. His solution: Lay the groundwork for rejecting an impending electoral loss.
Bolsonaro has taken to claiming that Brazil’s electronic voting system, in place since 1996, is vulnerable and unreliable. When asked whether he will accept the election results, he says he will do so only if there’s a “verifiable and trustworthy vote” and has even suggested the elections may be canceled if the system’s vulnerabilities are not corrected.
Bolsonaro is doing exactly what Trump did in the run-up to the 2020 vote: claiming the elections cannot be trusted, undercutting faith in the country’s democracy and digging the trenches to continue fighting after the election is called.
In the United States, where democracy’s roots have grown for more than 200 years, the efforts by Donald Trump and his supporters ran into a wall of established institutions. Dozens of judges across the country rejected bogus lawsuits claiming fraud; the military made it clear that it would not support any coup attempts. When Trump backers stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of President Biden’s victory, police did their best to stop their rampage and, afterward, members of Congress dusted themselves off and upheld the election results — or at least most of them did.
Does Brazilian democracy, dating only to the 1980s, have enough force to protect itself from a similar assault?
Over the weekend, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters took to the streets in several Brazilian cities, echoing the president’s unfounded claims and protesting against electronic voting. But any solace Bolsonaro might have found in their chants surely evaporated with Monday’s news.
Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced it was opening an investigation into whether his escalating claims that there will be fraud in the election, and his repeated threats against Brazilian democracy, amount to a crime.
Bolsonaro continues to rail against the voting system. He is demanding that voters receive a printed receipt of their vote so that it can be audited afterward. The idea sounds innocent enough, but experts say it’s devious nonsense. Former and current Supreme Court justices who sit on the election tribunal, as well as countless political observers, believe Bolsonaro wants the printouts as a way to unleash a torrent of fraud claims, along the lines of the barrage of lawsuits and recounts waged by Trump and his supporters.
The tribunal’s president, Supreme Court Justice Luís Barroso, said the printout idea is “a risky solution to a problem that does not exist.”
Even if his demands to overhaul the voting system fail, as it seems they will, they are already accomplishing their goal. Recall Trump’s 2020 claims that mail-in ballots would bring fraud. The ballots stayed, and Trump still cried foul. By making the accusations, and doing it repeatedly, dozens of times, Bolsonaro is eroding trust in Brazilian democracy.
That’s far from a sure route to power beyond the 2022 election, but Bolsonaro might not see another way.
Under his shambolic management of the pandemic, Brazil became one of the world’s worst-hit countries. He made a spectacle of himself, attending anti-lockdown rallies unmasked. He contracted covid-19 and spent scarce resources buying massive amounts of useless hydroxychloroquine. He claimed Brazilians were immune because they already swim in sewage-infested waters. His popularity climbed when the government started handing out cash subsidies, but it promptly sank when the pandemic and the economy turned much worse.
The president came to office promising to tackle corruption and improve living conditions, but none of that has happened. The Senate pandemic inquiry is already finding eye-popping instances of corruption, including a deal to buy 20 million doses of Indian-made vaccines for 1,000 percent more than the initially quoted price. That’s just one of the corruption investigations threatening the president and his sons, who have jumped into politics along with their father, much like Trump’s children did. The eldest son, Flávio, a senator, was indicted on money laundering and graft charges, accused by prosecutors last year in a plot to skim off the salaries paid to cabinet staffers. He denies the charges.
Bolsonaro, who hasn’t formally announced his candidacy for reelection, could end up being impeached, as was the last elected president, Dilma Rousseff. If he completes his term, he will likely run against the much more popular Lula, as the former president and likely challenger is known.
Bolsonaro seems to be carving a path to staying in power even if he loses the election. For those who watched what happened in the United States, it’s a familiar story. Unfortunately for Bolsonaro, among those who watched are many Brazilians, who want to make sure they build defenses for their democracy before Bolsonaro and his loyalists launch an all-out assault.