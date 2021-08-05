Though small, the Citizens Alliance for Freedom is the only party of any significance not aligned with Mr. Ortega that is still contesting the election. Other opposition forces, devastated by the arrests of their leaders, are boycotting the November vote rather than nominating substitute candidates whose participation Mr. Ortega might have cited to legitimize a plainly tainted process. The regime’s treatment of Ms. Quezada, who will be disqualified from the race as long as she faces legal jeopardy, suggests rather that Mr. Ortega and his running mate, Rosario Murillo — his wife, vice-president and de facto co-dictator — feel threatened by any opposition, no matter how minor, and will use any pretext to crush it.