Late Tuesday, it became even more abundantly clear what sort of election Mr. Ortega has in mind. Police placed Berenice Quezada, 27, under house arrest, for alleged “apology for terrorism” and “incitement of hatred.” She purportedly committed these offenses by expressing her support for 2018 pro-democracy protests in Nicaragua — which Mr. Ortega suppressed at the ultimate cost of 325 dead — as she signed up to be the vice-presidential candidate for the Citizens Alliance for Freedom. (Its presidential candidate, Oscar Sobalvarro, remains free, for now.)
Though small, the Citizens Alliance for Freedom is the only party of any significance not aligned with Mr. Ortega that is still contesting the election. Other opposition forces, devastated by the arrests of their leaders, are boycotting the November vote rather than nominating substitute candidates whose participation Mr. Ortega might have cited to legitimize a plainly tainted process. The regime’s treatment of Ms. Quezada, who will be disqualified from the race as long as she faces legal jeopardy, suggests rather that Mr. Ortega and his running mate, Rosario Murillo — his wife, vice-president and de facto co-dictator — feel threatened by any opposition, no matter how minor, and will use any pretext to crush it.
Meanwhile, the Ortega regime has dissolved 24 non-governmental organizations, most of them medical specialty organizations targeted due to their complaints about the government’s ineffectual response to the covid pandemic. And it has threatened charges against Berta Valle and Victoria Cárdenas, the U.S.-based wives of two imprisoned presidential candidates, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro, respectively, probably to deter them from returning to Nicaragua to rally regime opponents.
On Monday, the European Union imposed some new sanctions on Ms. Murillo, her son Juan Carlos Ortega and six government officials, due to these and other “serious human rights violations.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the E.U.’s measures, but their likely impact seems no more substantial than similar penalties the United States itself already has in place.
The arrested presidential candidates have been denied all contact with lawyers and family. Indeed, as Ms. Valle and Ms. Cárdenas reminded us during a recent visit to Washington, no one knows all the detainees’ whereabouts (except for those under house arrest); the government has provided no official information. In that sense, these Nicaraguans have “disappeared,” like so many other foes of dictatorship in Latin American history. Without more effective help from the United States and its allies, all hope for Nicaraguan democracy may disappear too.