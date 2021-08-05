This discrepancy is infuriating to those of us who work in hospitals and follow the peer-reviewed science on coronavirus vaccination — in a state that earlier this week recorded its highest number of covid-19 hospitalizations, breaking last year’s record.
Unlike last year’s, this year’s outbreaks were entirely preventable — if only people had listened to legitimate scientists, gotten vaccinated and avoided the mostly unmasked throngs at parties such as Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival and the city of Miami’s 125th anniversary celebration, where the barefaced Miami city mayor, Francis Suarez, presented the key to the city to the rapper Flo Rida.
Perhaps as a result of its being home to both Fantasyland and the Magic City, Florida now has the highest daily average number of people hospitalized and dying of covid-19.
The situation is especially heartbreaking for those of us who for the past year have been caring for people infected with covid-19 — patients who, as a result, developed long-term complications such as severe permanent lung disease, heart failure, kidney failure, diabetes, memory loss and other neurological problems.
Given what we’re witnessing, you’d think health care would be a sector with the highest percentage of its workers immunized. Indeed, recent consensus statements by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and other prominent professional organizations have urged that coronavirus vaccines be required of health-care workers.
Yet nationwide, an estimated 1 in 4 health-care workers aren’t vaccinated. In South Florida, the situation appears worse, with some large hospitals reporting that close to 40 percent of their employees are unvaccinated. (The Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a private hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Holy Cross, do require employee vaccination.)
Physicians have the highest rate of vaccination, in keeping with the findings of a poll earlier this year suggesting that more educated health workers were less likely to view the vaccine through a politically partisan lens. But other people with whom patients interact — transporters who wheel them to tests, custodians who clean their rooms — have lower vaccination rates.
Hospitals require people to wear masks in keeping with the federal Centers for Disease Control guidance. But it’s impossible to constantly monitor the behavior of hundreds, if not thousands, of employees. Workers need to remove their masks to eat, and social distancing measures imposed in hospital cafeterias and break rooms aren’t adequate to prevent dissemination of the highly infectious delta variant.
Low staff immunization rates aren’t due to a lack of effort; hospitals have heavily promoted vaccines and made them easily available. But the health-care workforce is a microcosm of our society. And that society, with varying rates of science literacy, is highly vulnerable to potent myths — like those claiming the vaccine impairs fertility, a misconception the American Society for Reproductive Medicine has refuted. It’s hard for doctors to counter the barrage of seemingly plausible falsehoods spewed by cable news bloviators, sincere-appearing snake-oil salesmen, eloquent Facebook fabulists and duplicitous foreign agents.
This is a problem that exceeds the capacities of individual hospital administrators, and one that needs to be addressed — urgently — at a national level. Individual hospitals have hesitated to require vaccines in part because they fear losing workers in a competitive market. Huge numbers of staff nurses in particular have quit, partly because of burnout, and in some cases because they’re enticed by the opportunity to earn significantly higher salaries as agency nurses.
Even if multiple hospitals in a region impose a vaccine mandate, they run the risk of losing workers to traveling employment services that provide staff to hospitals elsewhere in the United States.
The federal Department of Health and Human Services could accelerate the adoption of health-care worker vaccine mandates by limiting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to hospitals and nursing homes with such rules. The department could also release reliable data on individual hospitals’ staff immunization rates, allowing consumers to decide where to seek care. Finally, the Joint Commission, which accredits health programs around the United States, could include staff immunization as a quality measure.
Some health-care workers may say this violates their rights. But patients have the right to receive care in a safe environment, and the risk of contracting covid-19 from an unvaccinated person is real.
Working in health care is a privilege, no matter a person’s specific job responsibilities. No other field allows a person to help others at their most vulnerable. By wearing a hospital ID badge, we all represent medicine. It’s up to us to embrace the miracle of scientific research and its potential to get society through terrible challenges like the current pandemic. No one else can serve as a better example of how to behave in a way that will protect our communities.