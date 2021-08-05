It would behoove the administration to send high-profile surrogates, perhaps even Biden and Vice President Harris, to the Sunshine State to turn up the heat on DeSantis; meet with mayors and school officials who want to mandate masks and vaccines; and help elevate the concerns of medical professionals who are issuing dire warnings about covid-19 trends. Biden has already pinpointed Florida and Texas as generators of delta variant patients, but focusing the public on the irresponsible figures whose actions are doing the most harm may encourage voters to demand an end to the antics of ambitious Republicans who are willing to put their own political careers ahead of the health and lives of their constituents.