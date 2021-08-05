Yet Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis remains focused on his standing with the MAGA crowd, not the survival of Floridians. He has banned companies from instituting vaccine mandates and preempted local governments and schools from requiring masks, displaying a jaw-dropping disregard for human life.
Florida already knows the consequences of such irresponsible leadership. WJCT, Florida’s public radio station, reports, “One study that the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says shows the effectiveness of mask wearing for students is its analysis of Florida’s K-12 school districts when they reopened for in-person learning last year with varying degrees of protection measures in place.” That CDC report found, “Higher rates among students were observed in districts without mandatory mask-use policies and those with a higher proportion of students attending in-person learning. These findings provide further evidence for the effectiveness of universal masking, especially when physical distancing cannot be achieved.” WJCT notes, “Among the chorus of public health professionals calling for universal mask use in schools is the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.”
None of this seems to matter to the governor, who plainly has presidential ambitions. DeSantis has doubled down on his opposition to measures to protect the health of Floridians, announcing he would not shut down businesses or approve mandates. How many children will this virus have to infect before Republicans become squeamish about his indifference to their constituents?
DeSantis’s position is horrible policy and rotten politics. A recent St. Pete poll finds that 62 percent of Floridians want a mask mandate in schools; only 32 percent said the opposite. DeSantis’s overall poll numbers are underwater with roughly 44 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving. That’s about a 10-point drop in approval since May. By contrast, approximately 49 percent of Floridians approve of President Biden’s performance and 46 percent disapprove. DeSantis also trails Charlie Crist, his potential Democratic challenger in 2022, and narrowly leads another Democrat, Nikki Fried.
DeSantis’s strategy to demonize the media, downplay the threat and deny localities and schools the ability to protect their own people with vaccine and mask mandates may have catastrophic results, especially as unmasked and unvaccinated children return to school. Regardless of the number of victims, DeSantis’s conduct reveals breathtaking disdain for the well-being of his state. Florida Republicans, in acquiescing and enabling him, should also be held accountable for the results.
It would behoove the administration to send high-profile surrogates, perhaps even Biden and Vice President Harris, to the Sunshine State to turn up the heat on DeSantis; meet with mayors and school officials who want to mandate masks and vaccines; and help elevate the concerns of medical professionals who are issuing dire warnings about covid-19 trends. Biden has already pinpointed Florida and Texas as generators of delta variant patients, but focusing the public on the irresponsible figures whose actions are doing the most harm may encourage voters to demand an end to the antics of ambitious Republicans who are willing to put their own political careers ahead of the health and lives of their constituents.