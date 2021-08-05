Despite denials from Tehran, there is growing consensus that the Iranian regime was behind the drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman over the weekend. Two crew members — one British and the other Romanian — were killed in the incident. Sowing regional instability, especially on critical oil routes, is a tactic Iran has long used when facing pressure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was “no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior.”
Meanwhile, an unnamed Iranian official claimed Iran was abandoning plans for a potential prisoner swap that would include four American citizens held hostage by Tehran, in yet another indication that Tehran is threatening to look inward.
This all comes during a halt in negotiations between Iran and world powers about whether or not Iran and the United States would return to mutual compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal. In breach of the agreement — which it adhered to while the United States was a party to it — Iran is spinning more advanced centrifuges than ever before, for the first time generating uranium at near weapons-grade level.
The pause in talks began just days after Raisi was elected in June. The tone of any negotiations under his team, if they are to restart, is likely to be much less diplomatic than the one struck by the team of negotiators under outgoing president Hassan Rouhani. Where that group was experienced and comparatively worldly — many of them studied in the United States or Europe — Raisi’s negotiators are likely to be throwbacks to an earlier type of Iranian diplomat: dour, insular and prone to histrionics.
Deciphering this puzzle has been a challenge the Biden administration has faced since its first days in office — and a solution seems further away if Raisi’s past positions and current proclamations are any indication.
As eager as it is to engage with Tehran to eliminate any possibility of Iranian nuclear weapons capability, the administration continues to keep Trump-era sanctions in place, in effect extending the “maximum pressure” policy that the Biden administration blames for resulting in the new standoff.
After all, a nuclear-capable Iran is still a red line that all administrations, Democratic and Republican, remain committed to enforcing. And the Biden team understands that attacking Iran over its nuclear work would most likely simply set back Iran’s nuclear clock, not destroy it. For that reason, and not wanting to repeat the horrific outcomes of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, they continue to prefer diplomacy — the kind with as many sticks as potential carrots.
Those efforts are viable only with an Iranian regime prepared to make concessions. But in anointing Raisi and his openly repressive approach, the regime is no longer even feigning interest in the growing demands of the Iranian people.
Iran’s economy is in tatters. It’s in the midst of a fifth and worst surge in covid-19 infections, with no sign of the pandemic coming under control. Water shortages have become one more reason for Iranians to pour into the streets and voice their frustrations with a political establishment that seems preoccupied with its own survival.
If Rouhani’s worldview was the survival of the Islamic Republic through the promise of engagement and economic opportunity, Raisi’s is rooted in the ideology of “resistance” — a fairy tale shared by members of the establishment who have not been beyond Iran’s borders in decades that the solutions to Iran’s problems are domestic production and prayer.
“We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America,” Raisi said in a speech Tuesday. “But we will not tie the ... economy to the will of foreigners.”
Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh: In Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s clerics have groomed and promoted their ruthless enforcer
And if we were unsure about where Khamenei stands, he made it clear in a scathing address to Rouhani’s administration that was carried on live television.
“A very important experience in this period that the future generations should use is distrust of the West,” Khamenei said.
This approach is designed to confuse and intimidate. And it has become the norm with Iran. Washington and its allies should continue to try to exert influence on Tehran through a combination of outreach, pressure and condemnation of its many violations of international law.
We’re are witnessing what an Islamic Republic with no constraints looks like, and it paints an alarming picture.