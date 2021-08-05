The pause in talks began just days after Raisi was elected in June. The tone of any negotiations under his team, if they are to restart, is likely to be much less diplomatic than the one struck by the team of negotiators under outgoing president Hassan Rouhani. Where that group was experienced and comparatively worldly — many of them studied in the United States or Europe — Raisi’s negotiators are likely to be throwbacks to an earlier type of Iranian diplomat: dour, insular and prone to histrionics.