Welcome to two of the most powerful new trends in warfare. Small, cheap, lightweight drones are the new “improvised explosive devices” that can threaten military or civilian targets anywhere in the world. But Epirus is among the leaders in a promising defense technology that uses the directed energy of microwaves to disable the drones’ electronics.
What’s potentially revolutionary about this approach is that using artificial intelligence, it can target precise frequencies with a densely concentrated pulse of energy. In the video demonstrations I watched, the Epirus system, known as Leonidas, can disable an adversary drone but leave untouched a friendly one a few feet away. It can take down big, fixed-wing drones as well as tiny quadcopters. Epirus executives say their system can disable a drone’s rotor, or its camera, or its GPS navigation system, or even implant code to manipulate its movements.
The Pentagon has been slow to embrace this new microwave technology, which China has been developing for more than a decade. But it’s finally getting serious attention. Former defense secretary Mark T. Esper just joined the Epirus board, and the Pentagon plans to start deploying the company’s counter-drone systems to U.S. forces around the world this year. Skeptics argue that the Epirus approach won’t be proved until it’s been shown to work in complex, real-world battlefield environments.
A new Air Force study explains the urgency. “We are approaching or have passed the tipping point for the criticality of Directed Energy capabilities as applied to the successful execution of military operations,” argues the study, “Directed Energy Futures 2060.”
The Pentagon had been focusing on lasers as its directed energy weapon of choice. But lasers are heavy, require lots of power, can’t penetrate clouds, and can take as long as five seconds to zap a target. Adm. James A. Winnefeld, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, argued for the alternative microwave approach in a recent article titled, “Don’t Miss the Boat on High-Power Microwave Defense.”
Some versions of this technology present significant potential dangers. U.S. officials believe that the “Havana syndrome” that has afflicted U.S. diplomats abroad may be caused by adversaries’ use of microwave radiation. But Leigh Madden, the chief executive of Epirus, says that his company’s approach can’t harm humans because, unlike other systems, it doesn’t emit any harmful ionizing radiation. The “radiation” from its solid-state chips is comparable to what’s emitted by a cellphone, he says.
Like so many technology breakthroughs, this one involves some colorful characters. The co-founder of Epirus, Grant Verstandig, dropped out of Brown as a sophomore in 2009, taught himself coding and artificial intelligence, and the next year founded a health-care company that was eventually acquired by the giant UnitedHealth, which named him chief digital officer in 2017.
Verstandig, whose mother Toni Verstandig had been a prominent State Department official, meanwhile joined the National Security Agency as an unpaid adviser in 2014, specializing in developing jamming technology against IEDs and then drones. As he focused on national security, his investing partner was John Tenet, son of former CIA director George Tenet.
Verstandig and Tenet recruited Bo Marr, a top specialist in directed energy research at Raytheon, to help found Epirus in July 2018. Marr, now the company’s chief technology officer, remembers the “eureka” moment in 2019 when they realized that the breakthrough for anti-drone microwaves was what they call “SmartPower” — using super-dense Gallium Nitrite chips and AI algorithms to stabilize, focus and direct energy to precise frequencies.
It’s complicated technology, for sure. But you sense the youthful exuberance of a start-up in a video Verstandig showed me of a January 2019 backyard test in suburban Los Angeles that disabled three test drones.
As with so many defense technologies, the Epirus approach has some dazzling (if still unproved) potential spinoffs. Verstandig explained that the high-powered microwaves could burn the carbon out of carbon dioxide emissions, an approach more than 10 times cheaper than sequestration. He explained how his “SmartPower” technology for directing electrons could reduce charging times for electric vehicles from hours to minutes.
“Whoever owns directed energy will own the 21st century,” Verstandig told me. That’s an audacious boast, but it’s shaking up the Pentagon. If microwaves can disable drones from a distance, they can overwhelm computers, too. If they can take down a quadcopter, why not a missile? For the military, it’s a brave new world, and a dangerous one, too.