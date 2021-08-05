What’s potentially revolutionary about this approach is that using artificial intelligence, it can target precise frequencies with a densely concentrated pulse of energy. In the video demonstrations I watched, the Epirus system, known as Leonidas, can disable an adversary drone but leave untouched a friendly one a few feet away. It can take down big, fixed-wing drones as well as tiny quadcopters. Epirus executives say their system can disable a drone’s rotor, or its camera, or its GPS navigation system, or even implant code to manipulate its movements.