For now, Democrats have a different theory of the case. President Biden has already started meeting with Latino advocacy groups, spending money on early ads and crafting a message focused on reasonable immigration, voting rights and economics — issues that helped Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton win Latinos by a 2-to-1 margin. As Chuck Rocha, a former adviser to Bernie Sanders, told Politico: “You never saw Bill Clinton, or even Barack Obama, go out six months after the election and spend millions of dollars in Spanish, telling people what they’re doing to make their lives better.”