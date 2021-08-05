The chart below shows how much Trump increased his margin in the 10 counties with the highest concentration of Latinos in the country from 2016 to 2020.
Consider these maps from Texas’s Rio Grande Valley — an area where roughly 90 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino.
Hispanic or Latino residents
Trump votes
These maps should worry Democrats: They suggest, at best, that Republicans can adapt to demographic change — and, at worst, that Democrats’ fabled emerging majority might not arrive.
So who are Trump’s Latino supporters? And how did he gain so much ground?
A good way to understand Trump’s Latino support is to break his voters into three groups: loyal GOP voters, Democratic converts and new voters who broke for Trump. Each group came to support Trump at different times and for different reasons.
The loyal Republicans
Between 1976 and 2016, Republican presidential candidates usually won between a quarter and a third of the Latino vote. A few Republicans performed outside this range: Gerald Ford, who demonstrated his cultural fluency by biting into the husk of a tamale, won only 18 percent in 1976. George W. Bush, who spent years building relationships with Latino voters in Texas, won 44 percent of the vote in 2004.
Latinos who voted for Republicans in past presidential elections are hard to categorize, but they typically skewed male, evangelical Christian and Cuban American, and had been in the United States for three generations or longer.
Most of these patterns are familiar. Republicans have long appealed to Cuban Americans who had personal and family experience with Fidel Castro’s regime and thus were open to anti-communist messages. Many Latino evangelicals are conservative on abortion and other social issues. Men of every racial group are more likely than women to identify as Republicans, and Latinos are no different.
It’s harder to explain why third-generation-or-higher Hispanics are more likely to be Republican. Mark Hugo Lopez of Pew Research Center offered some possibilities: that some are veterans or have jobs — maybe in law enforcement or fire departments — that correlate with Republican voting, or that “somewhere someone in their family intermarried and that perhaps brought a new perspective.”
But, regardless of the reason, third-generation-or-higher Hispanics joined with evangelicals, men, Cuban Americans and other groups to create a long-standing Republican base. These voters make up the core of Trump’s Latino support.
Many Latinos switched sides
But Trump didn’t just hold onto traditional Latino Republicans: He converted many who voted for Democrats in 2016 or 2018.
He ate into Democratic margins among non-college-educated Hispanics, creating a new battleground in the electorate. More than 80 percent of Hispanics do not have a college degree — a huge pool of potential votes for both parties.
As the 2020 race reached its peak — and Republicans projected an anti-communist, anti-crime, pro-growth message to Latinos — Trump gained ground, especially among moderate and conservative Latinos.
And, perhaps most interestingly, he gained more ground with Latinas:
So how did Trump convert these new Republican voters? A few factors played a role.
Trump helped himself by playing down immigration in 2020. In his 2016 presidential run, Trump hammered the issue, calling undocumented Mexican immigrants “rapists and murderers” and promising to build a border wall. These messages didn’t play well with Hispanic voters, so in 2020 he de-emphasized his immigration policies and boasted about his economic record. And he amped up other themes.
Daniel Garza, head of the conservative Libre Initiative, told me that Democrats had moved too far left on social issues, too. He said: “Wokeness doesn’t appeal to us. Defunding the police, abolishing ICE, stopping the development of cheap and reliable energy, this weaponizing of race that’s dividing America and turning off a lot of Latinos.”
Democratic data scientist David Shor said something similar: that Latinos who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but held conservative positions on crime and policing were more likely to support Trump in 2020.
Trump won new converts with smart politics. He emphasized his economic record, soft-pedaled his immigration positions and focused on issues such as crime, where he could bring Latino Democrats into the fold.
New voters, pulling the lever for Trump
Latino turnout surged in 2020 in general, more than for almost any other group. Some 40 percent of Latino voters didn’t cast a ballot in 2016.
It’s difficult to say how many of these voters went to Trump. Each region has a different mix of Democratic converts and new voters, and statisticians have trouble discerning, with certainty, which candidates some new voters supported.
But in Nevada, it appears that roughly a fifth of Trump’s Latino support came from voters who didn’t cast a ballot in 2016.
These new voters aren’t necessarily Trump’s to keep. Said Carlos Odio, Obama campaign alum and Equis Research co-founder: “The new voters who were coming out don’t fit the profile of a hardcore Republican who is sitting on the sidelines. Rather, it looks a lot like a swing voter.” The same appeals that helped Trump win over Democratic converts may have pushed first-time voters into his camp.
Where does the Latino vote go from here?
Republicans could keep these voters and build on their gains in future elections. According to Alfonso Aguilar, president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, “Other ethnic communities in the past — they went through a process of assimilation and they started voting like average Americans. A hundred years ago, Italian Americans did the same thing, and started to behave like average American voters.” If Latinos become a swing constituency, the Democratic base will shrink and Republicans will benefit.
For now, Democrats have a different theory of the case. President Biden has already started meeting with Latino advocacy groups, spending money on early ads and crafting a message focused on reasonable immigration, voting rights and economics — issues that helped Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton win Latinos by a 2-to-1 margin. As Chuck Rocha, a former adviser to Bernie Sanders, told Politico: “You never saw Bill Clinton, or even Barack Obama, go out six months after the election and spend millions of dollars in Spanish, telling people what they’re doing to make their lives better.”
Nobody knows which direction Latinos will take. But the 2020 election proved that many Latino voters are up for grabs — and that Republicans are far from extinct.
Note: The dot maps were generated using a method similar to Aaron Williams’s and Armand Emamdjomeh’s segregation maps. One dot represents 25 Hispanic or Latino residents in the first map, and each dot represents one Trump voter in the second.