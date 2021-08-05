With a string of primary victories among Democratic moderates in 2021 — including Eric Adams in New York’s mayoral race, Shontel Brown in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race — the media has again discovered the strength of moderates.
The New York Times intones: “In the most important elections of 2021, the center-left Democratic establishment has enjoyed an unbroken string of triumphs, besting the party’s activist wing from New York to New Orleans and from the Virginia coastline to the banks of the Cuyahoga River in Ohio. It is a winning streak that has shown the institutional Democratic Party to be more united than at any other point since the end of the Obama administration — and bonded tightly with the bulk of its electoral base.” And yes, the Times concedes, “These more moderate Democrats have mobilized an increasingly confident alliance of senior Black and Hispanic politicians, moderate older voters, white centrists and labor unions, in many ways mirroring the coalition Mr. Biden assembled in 2020.” (That would be the same coalition political pundits said in 2020 lacked the energy and enthusiasm to decide the nominee.)
In fact, moderates have been doing the heavy lifting in the Democratic Party for years. The four Democratic presidents elected since 1976 (Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden) have not been darlings of the far left. Bill Clinton brought us balanced budgets, a free-trade deal, a crackdown on crime and military intervention in the Balkans. Barack Obama won in 2008 on a message of racial healing and a health-care plan that preserved private insurance. When given the opportunity to attempt a rollback of the George W. Bush tax cuts, he left them in place for everyone but the very rich. He also declined to end the “forever wars.”
In Congress, it has been moderates who have flipped seats in recent elections. Far-left candidates might oust incumbents in deep-blue districts, but they have not delivered additional seats to build a majority. The moderate group Third Way noted after the 2018 midterms: “33 moderate New Democrat-endorsed candidates flipped red House seats to blue. That’s more than 79% of the total Democratic flips. Not a single Our Revolution-endorsed candidate [those backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont] captured a red seat. Zero.”
Should we really be surprised that moderates are still winning in the Democratic Party? The media seems to be continually shocked whenever progressives do not live up to their own billing.
Democrats, to put it mildly, are nervous about 2022. They see Biden’s polling numbers on crime, immigration and the economy slipping. They note voters are fretting about inflation. Voters are worried about crime. Once again, Democrats would be wise to pick centrist Democrats for swing states and districts they can win back from Republicans.
Democrats can also draw some lessons from past successes and advance ideas that will solidify their grip on the center, creating a clear contrast with lawless, anti-democratic Republicans.
On crime, Democrats might acknowledge that crime rates are still well below levels in the 1990s, but voters remain alarmed at the spike in murders in some cities. It is not enough to make the crime issue into a gun safety issue. Democrats should snatch the “law and order” mantle while Republicans are denigrating cops and defending rioters.
Instead of just a police reform bill, Democrat could pick some popular reform measures (e.g., outlawing chokeholds and curtailing qualified immunity) and add in some large grants to states to train and put more cops on the streets, increase the number of judges and fund drug rehab programs. If GOP governors don’t want to make the reforms, they can decline the money and explain why they won’t fund the police.
Moreover, Democrats should back stiffer penalties for destroying federal buildings, threatening election officials, inciting election fraud and assaulting federal law enforcement personnel. (While they are at it, they might increase the penalty for assaulting or disregarding the instructions of flight attendants.) It should be a serious federal crime to attempt to impair the operation of the electoral college and the tabulation of votes in Congress. Lastly, Democrats should step up funding of the Internal Revenue Service to pursue rich tax cheats and stiffen penalties for tax evasion, by reconciliation if need be.
In sum, the media should stop discounting the chances of Democratic moderates to win. With the MAGA right menacing our democracy, Democratic voters understand the cost of losing. They therefore are likely to select centrist candidates to win back swing seats lost in 2020 and, if they are savvy, put Republicans on defense on crime. That’s how they keep the winning Biden coalition together.