Look at U.S. fencer Yeisser Ramírez, who grew up so poor in Guantánamo, Cuba, that he had to fence barefoot. He remembers watching the U.S. Olympic team on TV, and thinking “Man, if I get the chance to go to America, I would do it without a blink of my eye.” One day he came home from practice to learn that his father had entered him into the U.S. visa lottery — and won. Now he’s on the very U.S. Olympic team he dreamed about as a kid — he may be the first Cuban-born man to fence for the United States at the Olympics. “I never thought I would come to this country. Never, ever, ever,” Ramírez says. “I wouldn’t change my story for anything.”