We embrace the intrinsic benefits of individuals pursuing their dreams of wealth, which is part of what makes the United States a great country. Every billionaire is not a policy mistake. To the contrary, seven of the 10 richest individuals in the Forbes 400 are founders of transformational new businesses. (One, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is also the owner of The Post.) We would even suggest that private wealth can serve democracy. Yes, the rich can and do manipulate the political system for special advantages, which must be curbed through tougher laws on campaign finance and lobbying, as we have often advocated. Yet private fortunes also can provide a bulwark against presidential authoritarianism and other forms of government overreach, a logic that extends to the broad middle class, which is less susceptible to government control and manipulation when it is financially independent.