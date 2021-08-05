It could be, I suppose, that this discomfort is part of the process, that it’s precisely where change happens. The institutions that subjected generations of women to rigid gender and beauty norms might be the very ones to start making us feel better about ourselves. If we push at the boundaries of the beauty industry from the inside, if we glam up diversity and package it slickly and deliver it to unsuspecting men, some of the most noxious side-effects of sexual objectification — body shaming, racism, transphobia — will start to melt away.