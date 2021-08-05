So I took a look. Inside the issue the models are impressively diverse: not just token people of color or plus-size models, but representing a true range of body sizes and colors, as well as the oldest SI swimsuit model ever, age 57.
To me the swimsuit issue has always epitomized the narrow standards of female beauty I grew up measuring myself against. Thin plus buxom, tall plus curvy, tanned plus smooth, mostly blond, and almost always White.
Lately, I’ve learned, the swimsuit issue has been wading into deeper waters. Since director MJ Day took charge of the annual issue in 2014, the magazine has been championing inclusion, from its first “plus-size” model to its first burkini, to its first model with alopecia. In interviews and on Instagram, Day repeatedly emphasizes her goal of normalizing more inclusive body standards.
Her efforts show. The space that has traditionally excluded my (average-size, middle-age) body and those of so many other women now appears to welcome us. For once, the issue actually made me feel better about my impending beach debut.
But it still made me uncomfortable.
If you’re at all squeamish about the objectification of women, the 2021 swimsuit issue will not put you at ease. The models are diverse, yes, but their poses are not.
With few exceptions, the 100-plus pages of the print edition are a compendium of come-hither looks, cocked hips, softly parted lips, arched backs. Women crawl through sand toward the camera, head tilted, cleavage forward. Women “recline” on the beach, leaning on one arm, raising the other elbow to the sky, pushing their chests forward, and bending one knee, toes pointed.
No one points her toes while relaxing in real life. And no one who has ever met a hay bale would willingly wear a bikini to sit on one.
I know — this isn’t real life. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue sells a male fantasy, which in turn sells advertising (cigarettes, rum, watches, the Hard Rock Cafe). But it also sells a message of female empowerment that doesn’t square with the messages of the photos themselves.
The cover says, “Opening Eyes, Speaking Truths, Changing Minds.” The photos say, The truth is, any woman in a swimsuit is an object of desire.
The website says, “The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise is all about empowerment and is a platform championing diversity, inclusion and positive change.” The photos say, The purpose of every woman is to attract and seduce.
The editor says, “Incredibly powerful human beings with incredible voices, with amazing journeys, with amazing messages.” The photos say, Would you look at those bodies!
The combination — forward-thinking inclusivity within backward-looking gender norms — goes together about as well as a bare bottom on a hay bale.
It could be, I suppose, that this discomfort is part of the process, that it’s precisely where change happens. The institutions that subjected generations of women to rigid gender and beauty norms might be the very ones to start making us feel better about ourselves. If we push at the boundaries of the beauty industry from the inside, if we glam up diversity and package it slickly and deliver it to unsuspecting men, some of the most noxious side-effects of sexual objectification — body shaming, racism, transphobia — will start to melt away.
But still, the sexual objectification will remain.
In an interview, Tyra Banks congratulates Megan Thee Stallion for making little girls think “Oh my god, I want to rap, I want to go on that cover.” But shouldn’t little girls be able to dream of rapping without also picturing themselves modeling swimwear for a mostly male audience?
That would be genuinely empowering: if women were no longer told — in images as well as words — that their most salient feature was their body’s effect on men. No matter how earnestly it tries, I don’t see how the swimsuit issue could ever give us that.
It would have to show women doing things other than flirting with the camera; it would have to show men and not just women; it would have to be … a fundamentally different magazine.
Trans activist, actor and cover model Leyna Bloom seems to know that, too. She was asked whether the magazine, “which has long been criticized for reinforcing gender stereotypes,” was the best vehicle for promoting acceptance and respect. “Let’s at least have this moment and say that we had it,” she replied, “and then we can go on to dismantle it.”