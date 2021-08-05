Targeted sanctions provide personal accountability for those who break the rules of civilized society at home while enjoying its benefits abroad. They do so without punishing the general population (the main defect of countrywide sanctions of the previous eras). No less importantly, the blacklisting of abusers will end the perverse spectacle of Western democracies in effect enabling regimes that trample on the very values the West claims to hold dear. Boris Nemtsov, the Russian opposition leader who was slain in front of the Kremlin in 2015, called the Magnitsky Act “the most pro-Russian law in the history of any foreign parliament” as it “finally ends the impunity for those who violate the rights and steal the money of Russian citizens.”