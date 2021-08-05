Seventeen months into the global health emergency that has turned Latin America into a mortuary, Venezuela has also been stricken but hardly devastated by covid-19. The official toll — 309,218 cases and 3,649 deaths as of Thursday — is undoubtedly a tragedy, but it looks almost benign in a region with more than 30 percent of global deaths and less than 9 percent of world population.
Perhaps it’s just an optical illusion. With the civil service in shambles, authorities stopped releasing public health data in 2016. Epidemiologists Maria Eugenia Grillet and Margarita Lampo estimated that Venezuela has managed a trifling 17 PCR (swab) tests per 1,000 inhabitants, with only four government-accredited labs taking swabs and an average 17-day wait for results. The infection rate is not made public.
Yet even if the true contamination rate is five to seven times higher than officials allow, as independent health professionals reckon, Venezuela has still gotten away lightly in a pestilent continent.
But don’t hold your breath. What has spared Venezuela is a combination of economic dysfunction on top of “mano dura” policing. If President Nicolás Maduro controls nothing else, it’s the country’s security apparatus. Draconian stay-home orders kept Venezuelans on a short leash last year, containing the initial outbreak to a few urban hot spots in greater Caracas and Miranda state, with some flare-ups in border regions known as refugee corridors.
Of course, those strictures couldn’t hold for long in a country where half the workforce toils in the informal economy and a day off can mean no food on the table. Yet even when despair drove people back to the streets, severe gasoline shortages clobbered mobility and all but paralyzed interstate traffic, circumscribing the outbreak. Grounded domestic flights, the scarcity of spare auto parts and the enterprise-choking impact of four-digit inflation also kept Venezuelans in check.
Economic paralysis is not prophylaxis, however. The rolling collapse of the civil service and precarious delivery of public goods have made Venezuela a petri dish for pathogens and put the entire region in harm’s way. The country that helped pioneer infectious-disease control and boasted medical heroes such as Arnoldo Gabaldón, who commanded door-to-door mosquito killers to rid Venezuela of malaria, has seen old scourges (tuberculosis, measles and diphtheria) return even as newer ones, such as Zika and chikungunya, surge. New HIV infections climbed 24 percent from 2010 to 2016; Venezuelan refugees have since carried the contagion abroad. Venezuela accounts for more than half of Latin America’s malaria cases, a recent study found.
Well before the novel coronavirus made landfall, Venezuelan public health was a slow-motion disaster. Hospitals are bereft of beds, medication, personal protective equipment and even running water. Doctors have joined the country’s talent exodus. One study showed that 60 percent of medical students abandoned the country by the fourth year of study, and that was in 2017.
So it’s little surprise that Venezuela’s vaccine rollout has been one of the slowest in Latin America, with less than 1 percent of the population fully vaccinated, according to independent sources. Even by the questionable official tally (3.9 percent fully vaccinated), Venezuela’s vaccine rate (14 per 100 people) is the lowest in South America. Getting the jab in Caracas can mean queuing for hours, a greenlight for vaccine hustlers and the thriving fake vaccine market.
With gross domestic product catering and a bottomless humanitarian crisis, Venezuela ought to qualify for help under the World Health Organization’s philanthropic Covax initiative. Yet because of the Maduro government’s willful blackout on macroeconomic data, the country still weighs in as a middle-income country, and so too rich for vaccine giveaways.
Encouragingly, the WHO recently confirmed that Maduro finally paid his country’s dues to Covax, but vaccine deliveries have been hostage to months of political quarrels among Maduro, the U.S. government (which froze Venezuela’s foreign assets), and the Washington-accredited opposition leader Juan Guaidó (who holds the country’s international purse strings). It’s no help that the Maduro government has yet to publish its national immunization plan.
The imbroglio leaves Venezuela vulnerable at a critical moment. In a July 29 paper, epidemiologist Grillet and other authors detected six separate lineages of coronavirus circulating among Venezuelan migrants, turning covid-19 into perhaps the Bolivarian republic’s most flourishing export. “Without vaccines, we have little recourse but lockdown forever,” one Venezuelan health researcher told me. At the current pace, Venezuela may need 10 more years to reach the minimum safety threshold of 70 percent vaccine coverage.
No worries, Maduro has a plan: Abdala. With globally approved vaccines trickling in, Venezuela is gambling on the incipient, three-dose Cuban-developed vaccine that Havana touts as 92 percent effective. No matter that Cuba has yet to release data on its clinical trials, much less win the imprimatur of international health authorities: Maduro has called in a rush order of up to 12 million doses.
Venezuelan physicians are aghast and last month decried applying the Cuban serum as a violation of international treaties banning testing untried drugs on human subjects. Yet because Cuba is a close ally, with hundreds of the island’s doctors already deployed in Venezuela and authorities who ask no awkward questions, Maduro has asked his compatriots to bare arms. Even for a leader who ran his country’s public health system into the ground long before the pandemic and then touted miracle drops for covid-19, that sounds reckless. Sadly, Venezuelans know the prescription.