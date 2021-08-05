Economic paralysis is not prophylaxis, however. The rolling collapse of the civil service and precarious delivery of public goods have made Venezuela a petri dish for pathogens and put the entire region in harm’s way. The country that helped pioneer infectious-disease control and boasted medical heroes such as Arnoldo Gabaldón, who commanded door-to-door mosquito killers to rid Venezuela of malaria, has seen old scourges (tuberculosis, measles and diphtheria) return even as newer ones, such as Zika and chikungunya, surge. New HIV infections climbed 24 percent from 2010 to 2016; Venezuelan refugees have since carried the contagion abroad. Venezuela accounts for more than half of Latin America’s malaria cases, a recent study found.