If nothing else, Bowser operates with a keen sense of political peril.
Following the council’s rejection of her request, she washed her hands of the idea. She said in a statement that she had put forth the proposal “based on what Chief Robert J. Contee said he needs right now.” Tut-tutting the outcome, Bowser lamented the council “was only willing to do half of what he requested.”
The mayor was, to hear her tell it, just performing a ministerial duty.
Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), however, didn’t beat around the bush about motives. “We already had a gun violence crisis in late May . . . so what changed?” she asked her colleagues. “What changed is we had a series of shootings in areas where they don’t usually happen” (referring to shootings on 14th Street NW and outside Nationals Park). “I can’t help but feel that this last-minute budget request from the mayor is part of this political game.”
There it is. Bowser accused of political gamesmanship by a council member only seven months on the job. No accident.
The council’s police cut-down, and George’s verbal put-down, signaled a reality I thought would materialize after Bowser’s November 2018 reelection — a mayor with the whack of a wet noodle.
To recall, Bowser, facing token opposition, romped to victory with 76 percent of the vote. It was a mirage of power.
In truth, droves of voters skipped over her name on the ballot.
Winners of other citywide races — Attorney General Karl A. Racine, Mendelson, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, even “Shadow U.S. Representative” Franklin Garcia and “Shadow Senator” Michael D. Brown ― outpaced Bowser at the polls by large margins.
Bowser trailed Racine by about 36,000 votes; Mendelson and Norton by about 27,000.
That election provided more evidence that Bowser is losing her political grip.
She went all out in 2018 to knock off her political nemesis, incumbent Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), throwing her endorsement, volunteers and fund-raising muscle galore behind political neophyte Dionne Bussey-Reeder. Instead, it was Bowser who went down in flames.
Silverman beat Bussey-Reeder like a drum citywide, losing only Wards 7 and 8. Silverman even trounced Bussey-Reeder by nearly a 2-to-1 margin in Ward 4, Bowser’s base.
To rub salt in the wound, in the June 2020 Democratic primary, Silverman endorsed challenger Janeese Lewis George over Brandon Todd, the Ward 4 incumbent. Not only was Todd a key aide when Bowser represented Ward 4, he was her most reliable council ally as mayor. Despite Bowser’s backing, the result wasn’t close.
Bowser’s Ward 4 home-field advantage is gone. How she stacks up across this city is, without up-to-date polling, unknown.
Which gets us to Bowser’s next steps.
Does she want to run for a third term in 2022? Retirement and retreat to an island paradise with young child in tow are probably not in the cards. Neither, too, is a high-profile post in the Biden administration.
Lest thee forget — and President Biden’s folks certainly won’t — Bowser worked to try to deprive Biden of the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. She traveled the country to sing the praises of gazillionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, especially in venues that included folks of color. At a time when Biden needed Bowser most, she was playing Bloomberg surrogate.
And when it comes to jobs befitting a former big-city mayor, Bowser does not face an abundance of riches, at least not in this town.
At this early stage, only two candidates have filed to run for mayor: one Democrat, one independent; both little known.
Should Racine, a pro-consumer, energetic problem-solver — and proven vote-getter — throw his hat into a race against Bowser, look for a contest that forces hard thinking about the future leadership that this city needs most.
If she chooses to stick around, Bowser has an arguably serviceable record to offer. It’s not as attractive as her news releases tout. The local economy, buffeted by covid-19, has avoided the predicted collapse, thanks to the influx of federal financial relief used by Bowser to help smooth over some rough edges. But D.C., on Bowser’s watch, remains a tale of two cities separated by gaps in education, wealth and opportunity. Results in housing, education and reducing health disparities don’t match promises. Her Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs is a monument to bureaucratic purgatory. Her leadership on crime, an uncertain trumpet, puts the city on an unknown path.
Meanwhile, racially changing neighborhoods scatter the displaced and the left-out. Political incivility and separateness, hallmarks of the Bowser years, were on display in the police jobs debate.
Four more years?