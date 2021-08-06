If she chooses to stick around, Bowser has an arguably serviceable record to offer. It’s not as attractive as her news releases tout. The local economy, buffeted by covid-19, has avoided the predicted collapse, thanks to the influx of federal financial relief used by Bowser to help smooth over some rough edges. But D.C., on Bowser’s watch, remains a tale of two cities separated by gaps in education, wealth and opportunity. Results in housing, education and reducing health disparities don’t match promises. Her Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs is a monument to bureaucratic purgatory. Her leadership on crime, an uncertain trumpet, puts the city on an unknown path.