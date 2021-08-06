Every day, I make the trip to the land of plenty, a.k.a. Ward 6, to shop for almost anything since we have almost nothing in Anacostia. Ward 6 is a marvel of traffic control. There are so many little white stick-things that you cannot speed; it’s like maneuvering on a Candyland board. There are yellow-and-black-striped bumps, sometimes in the middle of an intersection, green bike lanes, regular speed bumps and smooth streets. But what else would I expect from a ward that has more grocery stores than I can count and orange bistro chairs in the newly bricked and terraced Metro Park Plaza?