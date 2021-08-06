It’s entirely possible that Cuomo thought his behavior was normal and fell under the heading of quaint or “old-fashioned.” It certainly was all that. Why, men used to think it was perfectly fine to have their way with underlings at work. But here’s a bulletin for men, and especially male bosses: It’s 2021. Women deserve to work without fear of being manhandled or pressed about their personal lives by colleagues or higher-ups — much less the Chief Jerk, for lack of a far better word that can’t be used here.