Any bird, mindfully observed, has its own beauty — even those most often seen, such as pigeons, are graceful and beautiful if only we step back from our sense of the familiar and see them with fresh eyes. But when we chance to see something unexpected and particularly striking, it is even more remarkable, and such has been the case with visits from roseate spoonbills to the Mid-Atlantic this summer — none more so than sightings of several spoonbills that flew, foraged and perched at Fairfax County’s Huntley Meadows Park near Alexandria, to the endless delight of birders who flocked to watch and photograph this startlingly gorgeous denizen of air and marsh casually going about its business.