Visionary poet William Blake captured the sense of wonder occasioned by the aerial beings with which we share our planet: “How do you know but ev’ry Bird that cuts the airy way, Is an immense world of delight, clos’d by your senses five?”
Any bird, mindfully observed, has its own beauty — even those most often seen, such as pigeons, are graceful and beautiful if only we step back from our sense of the familiar and see them with fresh eyes. But when we chance to see something unexpected and particularly striking, it is even more remarkable, and such has been the case with visits from roseate spoonbills to the Mid-Atlantic this summer — none more so than sightings of several spoonbills that flew, foraged and perched at Fairfax County’s Huntley Meadows Park near Alexandria, to the endless delight of birders who flocked to watch and photograph this startlingly gorgeous denizen of air and marsh casually going about its business.
The bird has also been sighted this summer at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in D.C., in Maryland — and even as far north as New York, New Hampshire and Maine.
Roseate spoonbills are both beautiful and comical. The description from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology gets it just right: “The flamboyant Roseate Spoonbill looks like it came straight out of a Dr. Seuss book with its bright pink feathers, red eye staring out from a partly bald head, and giant spoon-shaped bill.” About that bald head — middle-aged men should have a special empathy with the roseate spoonbill, which loses feathers from the top of its head as it gets older.
According to Casey Pittrizzi, visitor services manager of Huntley Meadows, staff first sighted several spoonbills during an evening firefly walk on June 25. The numbers fluctuated from three to one, with the last sighting reported at the end of July. The unanticipated arrival was extremely exciting, said Pittrizzi — there is no previous record of roseate spoonbills visiting Huntley Meadows. Since the initial sighting near Alexandria, roseate spoonbills — affectionately called “spoonies” — have shown up in various Mid-Atlantic localities, including one who touched down for a few days at a small park in Baltimore.
Though bird-watching is often a solitary pursuit, it is equally one shared with other people by happenstance. I always appreciate learning from those who have more expertise and knowledge than I. While watching a spoonie foraging at Huntley Meadows a few weeks ago, I remarked to a fellow birder how curious it was to see the bird sweep its bill back and forth beneath the water scooping up aquatic organisms for food.
Odd-looking structures in nature evolved for a reason — or they wouldn’t be around for long. So what, I pondered out loud, is the Darwinian rationale for the spoonie’s odd-shaped beak? Remember the Bernoulli effect? This effect is the reason that jet you take to your next vacation stays aloft. According to an article published in Animal Behaviour in 1994 by Israeli scientists Daniel Weihs and Gadi Katzir, the spoonbill beak exerts a hydrodynamic effect similar to the Bernoulli effect, helping the bird sweep prey into the bill as it moves back and forth beneath the water.
As I write this from my desk in Baltimore, we are entering another challenging phase of the pandemic, with the surge in the coronavirus delta variant causing us to question again when we will feel as though the world is no longer wobbling on its axis.
Though 2020 was a very tough year for everyone, it also served to refocus many of us on what was significant, meaningful and beyond the reach of a virulent human virus. I am an enthusiastic birder who found the appearance of a painted bunting at Great Falls in Maryland in the winter of 2020 magical and celebratory. I made the drive — and joined others grateful for the chance to see this small but dazzling neotropical migrant rarely seen in the D.C. area and almost never seen in the dead of winter.
Birds ask very little and by their very presence are a gift, and that sense of wonder is magnified when a spectacularly beautiful bird shows up unexpected in place and time. While celebrating the appearance of the roseate spoonbills this far north, I couldn’t help but wonder whether this was a manifestation of climate change, so I called David Curson, director of bird conservation in Maryland for Audubon Mid-Atlantic, for his thoughts on the matter.
Though it is unusual to see roseate spoonbills here, it is too soon to conclude that we are seeing spoonbills expanding their range as a result of a warming climate, Curson told me. But it is possible. We will have to see whether this year’s pattern recurs.
Curson pointed out that over the past few summers, dozens of white ibises have appeared in the Ocean City area — something that was not the case a decade ago — and this might be indicative of climate-change-related range expansion.
But for now, we can celebrate the spoonbills and the ibises — and even our urban pigeons — and let them remind us that there is an entire and magical realm of life beyond the built world of humankind.