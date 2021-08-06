We must remember that this new guidance doesn’t come in a vacuum. Americans have grown increasingly distrustful of public health guidance as the pandemic has worn on. Though some of this undoubtedly has been the result of bad actors profiting off skepticism, the messaging blunders and changing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other institutions have also undermined trust. In an evolving situation like the pandemic, public health needs to evolve with new information. But changing D.C.’s guidance when the seven-day average for coronavirus deaths has been above zero only one day in the past month and when existing vaccines are highly effective against the latest strain of the virus risks driving down that confidence even further.