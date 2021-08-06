A Republican congressman, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, had been speaking with the Capitol Police officers guarding the doors to the Speaker’s Lobby as the mob closed in. He was steps away when the officer shot Ms. Babbitt. “That young lady’s family’s lives changed and [the officer’s] life also changed,” Mr. Mullin told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. “But what also happened [after Ms. Babbitt was shot] is that mob that was trying to go through that door, they left. … His actions I believe saved people’s lives even more. Unfortunately, it did take one, though.”