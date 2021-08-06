That rioter, Ashli Babbitt, was killed. Every lost life should be mourned. But it is remarkable that she was the only rioter killed by an officer’s gun that day, amid the most dire attack on the U.S. Capitol since British troops set it afire on Aug. 24, 1814. On Thursday, President Biden signed into law a measure awarding the legislative branch’s highest honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, to the U.S. Capitol Police and others, including the D.C. police, who defended the Capitol and those within it. That recognition was deserved.
Ms. Babbitt is celebrated posthumously by some Republicans — including, repeatedly, by former president Donald Trump — who turn logical and rhetorical somersaults in a campaign to transform her into a patriotic symbol and martyr. The sad truth is that Mr. Trump is exploiting her for a second time. First he lured her, and so many others, to Washington with the pernicious goal of overturning a fair and free election. Now he is mischaracterizing her death as a “murder” with the contemptible goal of rewriting the history of Jan. 6.
Make no mistake: The pole-wielding, bloody-minded rioters in whose midst Ms. Babbitt was shot were an immediate menace to this nation’s elected representatives and others. They pounded and splintered the thick glass-paneled door separating the stairwell they had mounted from the Speaker’s Lobby at the entrance to the House chamber. Among the furious throng, some chanting “F--- the blue!,” were rioters who made their intentions clear: They wanted to exact revenge on then-Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others they believed, in their Trump-fueled delusion, to be complicit in election fraud.
Scores of police were hurt by rioters that day. As Ms. Babbitt climbed or was boosted through the shattered doorway, the Capitol Police officers on the other side had every reason to believe she and those who would follow her through the breach presented a lethal threat. That’s why the Justice Department, in April, decided not to bring criminal charges against the still-unnamed officer who pulled the trigger.
Investigators concluded there was “no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the department said.
A Republican congressman, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, had been speaking with the Capitol Police officers guarding the doors to the Speaker’s Lobby as the mob closed in. He was steps away when the officer shot Ms. Babbitt. “That young lady’s family’s lives changed and [the officer’s] life also changed,” Mr. Mullin told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. “But what also happened [after Ms. Babbitt was shot] is that mob that was trying to go through that door, they left. … His actions I believe saved people’s lives even more. Unfortunately, it did take one, though.”