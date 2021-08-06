The court properly ruled that if the rights of property owners to enforce rental contracts are to be suspended indefinitely, only the legislative branch can do it. But when the time came, Congress was absorbed in such weighty matters as whether the minority leader is a “moron,” as the speaker of the House alleged, or whether the speaker should be battered with a gavel, as the minority leader suggested. The moratorium expired — at which point members of Congress hollered for the president to exercise almost kingly powers in defiance of the Supreme Court to do the work the legislature had failed to do.