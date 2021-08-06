As the covid-19 pandemic has progressed, of course, going to the movies may have often felt like a gamble to safety-conscious fans — if their local theaters were even open at all. Going to a film or trying a new television show has always been a different kind of wager, even in the best of times. The audience stakes their time, rather than their health: The roll of the dice determines whether they’ll get a blast or a slog or something else entirely in return.