This use of the Congressional Review Act, though admittedly non-traditional, is both logically coherent and entirely legal. Everybody agrees that the act gives Congress wide latitude to disapprove agency decisions, including decisions to end existing programs. Nothing in the Congressional Review Act, or any other law we are aware of, bars an agency from proposing a rule with the intent of having Congress reject it, especially if the agency is fully transparent about what it is doing. And because a congressional vote of disapproval counts as a formal change in the law, it overrides any court decision based on the prior law.