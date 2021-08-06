These sparks of optimism glowed most brightly in the new sports on the Olympic calendar, and at moments when athletes who might not have been household names before this summer used fashion to bring attention not just to their sports but also to the big ideas that motivate them.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more freeing image of sports — and sportswear — than the sight of Alexis Sablone, at 34 the oldest competitor in the Olympics’ first-ever street skateboarding competition, cruising elegantly through the obstacle course’s slopes, stairs, benches and ledges in breezy, baggy navy-blue trousers and a loose, v-neck Nike jersey. Rayssa Leal, the category’s youngest at 13, competed in straight-leg khaki cargo pants with just enough give for her silver-medal-winning tricks.
As a child, Leal went viral for doing heelflips in a turquoise fairy costume, complete with wings, the tulle skirt giving her legs absolute freedom to fly. The clip that made her famous resonated with viewers the world over not only because she was adorable but also because of the striking combination of sweet femininity and daring skill Leal presented: a doll-sized girl shredding in a princess dress.
Skateboarding was only one example of how far the Games have come since their origins, when the Ancient Greek Olympians competed naked. The power of clothing to attract eyes, and boost ratings, is not lost on athletes or the organized bodies that govern them. But the gender divides that persist in many events, and the corresponding attention to whether female athletes are baring enough — or too much — of their bodies have been stubbornly slow to change. Still, a number of events and designers suggested that a more gender-neutral look could be the way forward.
In the BMX freestyle park competition, also new to the Olympics, both men and women wore the same style of slim trousers with a hint of stretch and lean, body-skimming vests and jerseys. Karate, another first on the Olympics calendar, felt ground-breaking for a similar reason, with men and women wearing the sport’s classic gi. It’s an ancient garment, but in today’s context, it comes across as modern and nonbinary with its white cotton canvas uwagi jacket and matching cropped trousers, cut wide for maximum mobility.
The New York-based designer Telfar Clemens, a cult figure within the fashion world, also explored gender-neutral kits with his designs for the Liberian team. He dressed both male and female athletes in innovative, playful designs, including a unitard version of his signature half-tank-top, in which both straps are worn over a single shoulder, and regal calf-length tunics.
And some of the sartorial moments that generated the most excitement were those in which the athletes made the uniforms their own. Would we have tuned into the women’s shot put final with the same level of interest if American Raven Saunders hadn’t matched her incredibly powerful throw with an equally strong statement, using her Incredible Hulk mask, futuristic sunglasses and Joker-inspired purple and green hair to call into question how an Olympian should look and what an Olympian can be?
Proudly Black and queer, Saunders spoke plainly about her struggles with mental health and how she chose to express this through her choice of dress, which nodded to a superhero who initially has trouble containing his inner force of destruction.
“I learned how to compartmentalize, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk, learned how to let the Hulk come out during the right moments and that way it also gave him a sign of mental peace,” she explained. “But when the Hulk came out, the Hulk was smashing everything that needed to be smashed.”
It’s time for the International Olympic Committee and its many delegations to do less controlling and more listening. Female athletes don’t need regulation, but simply the freedom to wear what helps them move and feel their best, whether that be cargo pants, a Hulk mask or, why not, even a tulle fairy dress. And if those of us watching at home can’t even attempt a vault or lift a shot put, we should still take note. Performing at the highest level doesn’t have to mean contorting yourself to meet someone’s narrow expectations.