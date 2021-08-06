Skateboarding was only one example of how far the Games have come since their origins, when the Ancient Greek Olympians competed naked. The power of clothing to attract eyes, and boost ratings, is not lost on athletes or the organized bodies that govern them. But the gender divides that persist in many events, and the corresponding attention to whether female athletes are baring enough — or too much — of their bodies have been stubbornly slow to change. Still, a number of events and designers suggested that a more gender-neutral look could be the way forward.