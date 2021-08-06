For the first time in years, thousands of athletes from around the world have convened for more than two weeks of really spectacular sports competition, which the Japanese have graciously agreed, at tremendous risk and national cost, to host. The athletes are ecstatic, their flags fly united with other nations, hometowns across the world watch riveted with pride at their athletes, and street sports such as skateboarding and 3x3 basketball finally get their due.
A little less snarky Washington cynicism, a little more celebration of the human experience would be appreciated.
Keith Mines, Alexandria
●
Removing our blinders for coverage
Regarding the July 29 Tokyo Olympics article “Germany earns top spots in dressage” with the tag “Women’s equestrian”:
In equestrian sports competitions, men and women compete together. There is no “women’s equestrian.”
By the way, horse sports in Maryland and Virginia are huge. Maryland has 100,000 horses, more per square mile than any other state — and Virginia has even more horses. How about dedicating a bit more quality attention and coverage to the horse sports?
Jane Thery, Washington
The writer is a member of the board of the Maryland Horse Council.
●
Gold is a heavy medal
The July 28 Sports headline “After Biles withdraws, the U.S. squad ends up with silver” did a great disservice to both the U.S. gymnastics team and gymnast Simone Biles. First, the team won a silver medal at the Olympics! That’s cause for celebration. Second, starting with “after Biles withdraws” implies that winning the silver and not the gold was the result of her withdrawal. It’s not a causal relationship.
Biles did the right thing for herself and her team and deserves respect for making a difficult decision under immense public pressure. Headlines such as this encourage people to focus on getting the gold medal at all costs. No wonder athletes feel the weight of the world on their shoulders.
I hope that future articles will lead with these elite athletes’ accomplishments and kudos for normalizing the importance of supporting their mental health.
Pam Ross, Washington
●
Sally Jenkins’s glass house
Sally Jenkins’s July 29 Sports column, “Biles was abandoned, and the torment hasn’t stopped,” listed by name those who, she says, should have to answer for “making women train in the buggy squalor of the Karolyi Ranch, the USOPC-sanctioned hellhole where they were molested.” Jenkins should add at least one name to the list: her own.
In 2000, teen gymnast Jamie Dantzscher blew the whistle on the climate of fear the Karolyis had created. Jenkins’s response: defend the Karolyis and attack Dantzscher personally: “When the pixies get hissy it’s not a pretty thing” gives a sense of her Sept. 21, 2000, Sports column, “Without Karolyi, U.S. gymnasts take a tumble.” Dantzscher and other critics of the Karolyis were described with words such as “ugliness,” “little animatronic dolls” and “graceless.” With a keen insight into what stings a teenager most, Jenkins ridiculed the way Dantzscher talked (referring to “the sound of Jamie Dantzscher’s lollipop kid voice” and her “finger-pointing trill”) and branded her a loser (you should listen, Jenkins wrote, not to “the Jamie Dantzschers . . . but former athletes who have actually won something”).
If she really wants to address why it was hard for a later generation of gymnasts “to speak up” as they did in 2016, Jenkins should be looking in the mirror, though she made a halfhearted start in her Dec. 12, 2018, Outlook essay, “Our Olympic leadership failed gymnasts at every single level,” in which she admitted she had been wrong about the Karolyis in her 2000 column but did not mention, let alone apologize for, the personal attack she had made on a teenage gymnast who had the courage to speak truth to power.
Ken Letzler, McLean
●
Blurring the limits of bias
The photograph that accompanied the July 30 news article “Trump hasn’t named salary recipient” was inappropriate. It was not the first time a photo chosen to accompany a news article about former president Donald Trump was deliberately blurred, almost indecipherable. A similarly blurred photo accompanied the July 18 front-page article “Biden is in a vise on border.”
The purpose of the news section is to present facts without bias. The purpose of photos in the news section is to present a clear, factual image without bias. Bias, if it is to appear at all in a newspaper, should be confined to clearly marked editorials, op-eds, editorial cartoons and analysis.
The repeated publication of deliberately blurry photos of Trump in the news section indicates intentional anti-Trump editorializing where it does not belong.
Please stop this inappropriate use of photographs as political propaganda in the news section.
Andrew Birtle, Harwood, Md.
●
D.C. is more than Washington
I was frustrated by the July 27 Style article on Chasten Buttigieg, “Chasten’s D.C. odyssey.” The article described Washington as a town where lobbyists lurk around every corner and the only social outlets are formal dinner parties.
I don’t doubt that this is an accurate depiction of one part of the city, but it is a small part and easily avoidable. The vast majority of D.C. residents live their entire lives outside these social circles, but the coverage of The Post (and especially the Style section) is obsessed with the Georgetown dinner-party circuit and the dining habits of our political elite. Not only do I find this an unfaithful depiction of the city, but I think this stereotype is especially harmful at a time when the city’s nearly 700,000 residents are fighting for statehood. The conflation of “Washington, D.C.” with “rich politicians at dinner parties” does the city’s reputation no favors.
The paper’s local coverage of its own hometown is quite lacking. I wish The Post would spend more time reporting on municipal issues across the city and more time interviewing the city’s long-term inhabitants and less time reporting on the social lives of D.C.’s temporary residents.
Chris Holden, Washington
●
A space not shielded from dingers
Regarding the July 24 Real Estate article about LeDroit Park, “A space shielded from the city hustle”:
In 1953, the neighborhood abutted Griffith Stadium, home of the baseball Senators. On April 17 of that year, Mickey Mantle hit a prodigious home run off Chuck Stobbs that flew out of the ballpark and landed in LeDroit Park, reportedly in the vicinity of Oakdale Place and Fifth Street. The search for the ball in the neighborhood has been the subject of baseball literature. Today, Howard University Hospital sits on the ground that was occupied by Griffith Stadium.
The histories of the ballpark and LeDroit Park were inextricably linked for more than 50 years, a fact that could have been mentioned in the article.
Jim Sites, Bethesda
●
Hope it’s worth the wait
The July 30 front-page article “Ace Scherzer, star Turner dealt as Nats begin rebuild” said that Nationals fans are in for “some period of waiting and hoping. The Nationals and their fans are not used to that feeling.”
Apparently forgotten were the 15 years it took the new Nats to reach the World Series pinnacle in 2019. And what D.C. fans endured after tightwad Clark Griffith sold Bucky Harris in the late 1920s and traded the rest of the talent away from the Senators in the mid-1930s. And the 95 years between the city’s two World Series titles.
Washington baseball fans are quite familiar with waiting and hoping. Let’s just hope our third title comes a little quicker.
Richard Ashford, Chevy Chase
●
Keep it simple
The July 24 news article “A guide to spyware: How vulnerable are you? Can you protect your phone?” did not answer those questions. Q: How vulnerable are you? A: Very. Q: Can you protect your phone? A: No, not if it is a smartphone.
If you are holding a smartphone, you are holding a listening device and a tracking device. The Pegasus spyware likely is not the first and certainly won’t be the last spyware that affects everyone from presidents and the media to dissidents, and soon might be used by disgruntled girlfriends and local political campaign managers. If you want privacy, switch to a flip phone. Verizon sells one for $80.
Jüris Kelley, Reston
●
Nothing comedic today
I’ve always promised myself I wouldn’t become the person who writes letters to the editor about the comics pages, but can we please be done with “Mike du Jour”? The strips during the week of July 18 about an uptight female diversity cop and the strip’s characters responding with idiocy such as “Smurf quota” [July 22] were exhausting and insulting. Just stop.
Judith Guy, Saxe, Va.
●
We don’t need a Babbitt song
The Aug. 1 front-page article “Six months after riot, Babbitt is Trump-embraced ‘martyr’ ” reported that Ashli Babbitt was one of the rioters in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, where she was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer. The article noted that former president Donald Trump and his allies are seeking to make her a martyr. The article stated that Stuart Stevens, a Republican consultant who has been critical of Trump, has analogized this propaganda campaign to the Lost Cause effort of the post-Civil War era, in which Southern sympathizers sought to recast defenders of slavery such as Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as “benevolent” guys.
There is a closer, more sinister analogy. In 1930, Horst Wessel, a Nazi stormtrooper, was shot to death by two communists. The Nazis, led by propaganda expert Joseph Goebbels, turned Wessel into the leading Nazi martyr. Wessel had written lyrics to a Nazi fight song. The Nazis made the “Horst Wessel Song” their official anthem, and when they came to power in 1933, they made it Germany’s co-national anthem.
Matthew P. Fink, Chevy Chase
●
An exception to a vital rule
In the various articles about the opening testimony in the Jan. 6 hearing, including the July 27 front-page article “Months later, D.C. officers bear trauma of Capitol riot,” Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn is quoted as saying he was called “the n-word.”
I can certainly understand why The Post would not want to use the full word in the paper. It is probably the most offensive word in the English language. But that is the point. That is what the insurrectionists called an African American law enforcement officer.
Using a euphemism softens the horrible events of that day. In this instance, The Post should tell us what happened, even if it is offensive.
David Fierst, Bethesda
●
Chill on the marijuana hype
In his July 18 Outlook essay, “Five myths: Marijuana,” Christopher Ingraham used straw-man arguments, old studies and hyperbole to make the case that marijuana is not that bad.
Today’s marijuana is not like the pot of the past — average potency was 2 percent to 3 percent only a few decades ago. Now we are seeing products with 99 percent potency. Though it’s true that most people who use marijuana don’t go on to use other drugs, peer-reviewed analysis of several studies released last month in the prominent Addiction journal “demonstrated a 2.76 times greater likelihood of initiating opioid use given prior cannabis use compared to non-cannabis users.” Stanford researchers found legalization was associated with a 23 percent increase in opioid fatalities. Recent studies indicate THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, could “prime” the brain to have “enhanced responses to other drugs,” as the National Institutes of Health points out.
There is also evidence of increasing crime, including around dispensaries. In a report released last month, some marijuana-related crimes were found to be up since the year Colorado started selling marijuana.
The jury is not out on issues such as marijuana and driving, mental illness and other public health problems. Stoned driving deaths have doubled after legalization in states such as Washington and Colorado. The Lancet says regular users of high-potency marijuana are nearly five times more likely to develop schizophrenia or psychosis. In Colorado, a report found the use of highly potent marijuana products has more than doubled among high-schoolers.
Most of us rely on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NIH and major medical organizations for guidance related to the coronavirus. Why the double standard with marijuana?
Kevin A. Sabet, New York
The writer, a former White House drug policy adviser, is president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
●
This headline didn’t land
I had to read the July 23 news headline “Biden’s public lands nominee advances with party backing” twice before I understood its meaning. There are two potential verbs in the headline: “lands” and “advances.” “Lands” in this context is an adjective modifying the word “nominee.” Why not clarify the sentence by simply inserting a hyphen between “public” and “lands” to affirm its use as a compound adjective? No extra space is required for the revised headline.
J. Todd Sahlroot, Ellicott City
●
Or maybe it’s time to bar homonyms
After reading a headline on the front of the July 28 Style section, I was confused about what the article was about. The headline read: “San Francisco bars carding customers for vaccine status.” Did this mean that bars in San Francisco were carding customers or that the city of San Francisco was preventing the carding of customers? Two very different possibilities.
Maybe it was just a way to get us to read further to find out what was really going on.
James Riley, Winchester, Va.
●
Mixing our messages
As a science career educator, I teach communication about data. The July 26 Metro article “For Va. family, two rare post-vaccine infections” was an example of how not to communicate data clearly.
In the fifth paragraph, breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people were described as 0.031 percent of 4.5 million in Virginia, 0.05 percent of 375,000 in the District and 2,493 of 3.5 million in Maryland. There was no reason to give the number of cases rather than 0.07 percent. Mixing units confuses the reader; parallel construction using the same units allows direct comparison.
Donna Vogel, Bethesda
Read more: