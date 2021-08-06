I don’t doubt that this is an accurate depiction of one part of the city, but it is a small part and easily avoidable. The vast majority of D.C. residents live their entire lives outside these social circles, but the coverage of The Post (and especially the Style section) is obsessed with the Georgetown dinner-party circuit and the dining habits of our political elite. Not only do I find this an unfaithful depiction of the city, but I think this stereotype is especially harmful at a time when the city’s nearly 700,000 residents are fighting for statehood. The conflation of “Washington, D.C.” with “rich politicians at dinner parties” does the city’s reputation no favors.