He says Martin Luther’s greatest contribution to modernity was not Protestantism but competition: Schism meant that faith factions had “to improve their performance or lose their market share.” Meritocracy, feudalism’s antithesis, was wielded by the French Revolution as a hammer to smash feudalism’s remnants: The 1789 Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen declared all citizens “equally admissible” to all public “offices and employments … with no other distinction than that of their virtues and talents.” As Wooldridge says, Enlightenment thinkers, aiming to match “talent to opportunity and knowledge to power,” stressed the difference between natural aristocracies of talents and artificial aristocracies of breeding and inheritance.