Two former prime ministers, from both sides of politics, have recently staged a campaign against what they see as Murdoch’s noxious influence. A petition to Parliament launched by former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd accuses Murdoch of using his power to attack those with contrary views, who are then “intimidated into silence.” The petition received more than 500,000 signatures. Another former prime minister, Liberal politician Malcolm Turnbull, was one of the signatories. He later told a Senate inquiry that Murdoch had wanted to have him removed as prime minister. He described the company as “a danger to democracy.”