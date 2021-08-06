Virginia, with more than 50 percent of its population fully vaccinated, has so far avoided the worst of the resurgence, but the seven-day average of positive cases has grown more than fourfold since mid-June. The fast-spreading mutated virus inevitably will lead to escalating infection rates and more and more scenes of overcrowded hospitals. And then Trump’s absurd prophecy that he will be reinstated as president in August inevitably will crumble. It thus will become clear that Republicans tied to the former president have painted their party into a corner on these issues with no face-saving way out as the truth inevitably closes in on them, just as the Virginia election enters a critical stage for the candidates.