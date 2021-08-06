Both positions are provably false and doomed to fail in the face of science and documented facts.
A first test of the issues’ political potency awaits in Virginia’s elections for governor and two other statewide offices in November. The commonwealth’s voters have repeatedly demonstrated their intolerance for Trump, rejecting all GOP nominees for statewide office tied to the divisive former president since 2016. That, no doubt, extended the Republican statewide election drought now in its 12th year.
Leading the GOP ticket, gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin faces a very clear choice: create distance between himself and these visceral positions or again galvanize opposition among the state’s dominant, moderate, Trump-averse suburban voters.
The trouble for Youngkin, though, is that by taking responsible positions on the pandemic and the 2020 election, he risks alienating the Trump base in the GOP — votes that he also needs to prevail in November. It’s doubtful that any of the mountains of validated, vetted empirical election data will persuade “big lie” adherents that Trump in fact lost the election. Youngkin has tried to split the difference by creating an election integrity task force — an obvious prop to the big-lie believers, while at the same time saying that Joe Biden did win the presidential election.
Equally mind-boggling and equally challenging for Youngkin is the level of partisan anti-vaccine rhetoric and virus denialism in the GOP base, even as the coronavirus delta variant rages among the unvaccinated, sickening and killing people, particularly in Deep South states where vaccine resistance is the highest.
If there is any doubt of the difficulty Youngkin faces trying to walk the tightrope between adopting responsible positions and keeping the Trump supporters on his side, consider how some Trump loyalists have lashed out at GOP governors who have tried to act responsibly regarding the virus spread.
In Alabama, with the nation’s lowest vaccination rate (34 percent), Republican Gov. Kay Ivey called out “the unvaccinated folks” as the cause of the state’s infection surge. She instantly felt an angry backlash in one of the reddest of states.
In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and his administration’s top medical professional were recently booed and heckled during a pro-vaccination tour of their coronavirus-ravaged state (with the fourth-lowest vaccination rate) when they contradicted an unfounded assertion that the vaccine causes birth defects.
Pro-Trump Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) began urging Floridians to get the shots as the delta variant rages among the state’s unvaccinated, who make up more than half the state’s population. When he did, anti-vaxxers in his political base branded him a “sellout.”
Virginia, with more than 50 percent of its population fully vaccinated, has so far avoided the worst of the resurgence, but the seven-day average of positive cases has grown more than fourfold since mid-June. The fast-spreading mutated virus inevitably will lead to escalating infection rates and more and more scenes of overcrowded hospitals. And then Trump’s absurd prophecy that he will be reinstated as president in August inevitably will crumble. It thus will become clear that Republicans tied to the former president have painted their party into a corner on these issues with no face-saving way out as the truth inevitably closes in on them, just as the Virginia election enters a critical stage for the candidates.
If Youngkin doesn’t somehow get off this Trump crazy train, he likely will be consigning the whole Virginia GOP ticket to yet another crushing defeat.