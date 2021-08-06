He also wrote, “The personal implications are clear for people who have been public advocates for democracy and liberty and have been engaged in what has become the very high-risk occupation of journalism. The white terror sweeping through Hong Kong is far from over and the near-term prospects of things getting better are simply nonexistent.” He added, “The institutions that ensure the liberty of Hongkongers are being dismantled by people who care so little that they don’t even flinch when it becomes abundantly clear that the very essence of the place is being destroyed.” The term “white terror” has been used in Hong Kong to refer to an insidious, creeping authoritarianism, resulting in dictatorship, and recalls Taiwan’s years of martial law and repression, 1947 to 1987.