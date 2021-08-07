Inspectors general sniff out federal waste, fraud and misconduct. Once appointed by the president and confirmed in the Senate, IGs traditionally operate with substantial independence, choosing for themselves what to investigate and publishing their findings. Mr. Trump undercut their ability to operate outside of politics when he ousted five inspectors general over six weeks during the spring of 2020 — in an apparent effort to avoid independent scrutiny of his conduct and that of his cronies. But the vacancies problem pre-dated him. The Defense Department has lacked a head watchdog for more than 2,000 days — a gap that extends to the Obama administration.