Inspectors general sniff out federal waste, fraud and misconduct. Once appointed by the president and confirmed in the Senate, IGs traditionally operate with substantial independence, choosing for themselves what to investigate and publishing their findings. Mr. Trump undercut their ability to operate outside of politics when he ousted five inspectors general over six weeks during the spring of 2020 — in an apparent effort to avoid independent scrutiny of his conduct and that of his cronies. But the vacancies problem pre-dated him. The Defense Department has lacked a head watchdog for more than 2,000 days — a gap that extends to the Obama administration.
Acting IGs are not an adequate substitute. Virtually no checks exist on whom the president can name to fill what are supposed to be temporary roles. Mr. Trump appointed the head of the State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions to serve as the agency’s top watchdog without requiring him to relinquish his old job — meaning the acting IG was essentially tasked with overseeing himself.
Acting leaders also can never be sure when they will have to leave. They may not initiate tough investigations for fear of being fired. Their temporary status makes it difficult to set long-term goals or to conduct complicated inquiries. Accountability suffers. Last month, the Justice Department’s inspector general, who has held the post since 2012, issued a biting report exposing the FBI’s gross mishandling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case — the product of four years of investigation. Would this crucial work have been undertaken if the Justice Department were among the dozen-plus inspector general offices without steady, Senate-confirmed leadership?
Five vacant IG posts have candidates waiting for Senate confirmation. Typically, Congress works hand in hand with inspector general offices, which tell legislators what needs fixing. Lawmakers have instead allowed nominations sent their way months ago to pile up. And the White House is doing some dallying of its own: There are eight more IG slots for which Mr. Biden has yet to even nominate someone. These include the Departments of State, Defense and Treasury, even as the last distributes trillions in covid-19 relief money.
Mr. Biden has few political incentives to make these appointments quickly; an inspector general’s job is essentially to point out what has gone wrong under his leadership. But installing fully empowered government watchdogs is urgent if he is serious about rooting out the waste, incompetence and disregard for the rule of law that characterized the Trump administration.
Congress is considering legislation that would strengthen IG protections and limit who can serve in acting leadership. But passing that bill would not compensate for failing to install tough, fair-minded overseers. Mr. Biden has some hiring to do.