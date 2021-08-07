And the truth is this: Republicans and conservatives who howl about “law and order” never meant it as a statement of universal principle. It was “law and order” for the Black and the Brown. The other. Get in the way of the straight, White, cisgender male’s (and female’s) divine right to riot and to act a fool, to push the prerogatives of an aggrieved and shrinking White majority or to overthrow the government and the message appears to be: “You get what’s coming to you.”