Of course, unlike in 2014, we already had a moratorium in place, and its expiration would no doubt bring a wave of evictions. That means real hardship for millions of Americans, which no one wants to see. But this was always going to be the case when the moratorium ended. Cities and states have known this was coming since the various moratoriums were imposed, and they have had more than a year to plan. If they’re not ready to help affected residents into new shelter, they never will be. The only way any of this constitutes an argument for further delay is if you think that the moratorium should never end.