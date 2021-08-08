Last week he proved again to be a formidable force in keeping the Democratic Party from veering too far left. Nina Turner, a darling of the progressive wing of the party who gained endorsements from big names such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), lost the primary last week in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District to Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown, whom Clyburn vigorously supported. Recapping his role as kingmaker, Clyburn also rallied the Congressional Black Caucus to Brown’s side and elevated her to victory, another in a string of moderate wins this year.
Clyburn didn’t originally have plans to go to the district. But as Axios reported, “Turner in June appeared onstage with Killer Mike at an economic justice town hall hosted by liberal group The Young Turks and agreed when he called Clyburn ‘incredibly stupid’ for backing Biden.” That was incredibly stupid. As Axios noted, Clyburn “campaigned for Brown in Cleveland the week before the election. Clyburn also took issue with the contention from Killer Mike and Turner that all Democrats have gotten from President Biden is Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday. The defeat of Turner, who last year analogized voting for Biden to eating a “bowl of [expletive],” wound up demonstrating the president’s popularity and the continued dominance of the moderates in the Democratic Party.
Clyburn reminded Democrats — and the media — that with the right candidates, Democrats can reassemble the powerful coalition that includes working-class Whites, Blacks, Jews and older voters who lifted Biden to victory in 2020 and delivered a Senate majority (albeit the narrowest one possible) for Democrats. Despite the media assumptions, Clyburn and many other CBC House members remain firmly in the center-left, keen on delivering concrete results and, most importantly, keeping the MAGA GOP out of power.
For keeping Democrats within shouting distance of the center, making his influence felt in a Rust Belt congressional district, emphasizing that it’s a poor bet to insult the president and continuing his fight for voting rights, we can say, well done, Rep. Clyburn.