Clyburn has been a consistent and effective voice in favor of voting rights. His denunciation of Jim Crow-style laws aimed at suppressing the vote has helped educate the public, while his positive reaction to a potential compromise bill that would gain the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) kept hopes alive for passage of some sort of tailored voting rights bill. When Manchin included voter ID requirements to the compromise bill — formerly anathema to many progressives — Clyburn swiftly added his stamp of approval. “We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter ID,” he said in a CNN interview. “When you tell me that you got to have a photo ID and a photo for a student activity card is not good but for a hunting license it is good.” He added that "we don’t want you to tell me my ID is no good because I don’t own a gun and I don’t go hunting.” (Though he went too far in saying Democrats “never” opposed voter IDs.)