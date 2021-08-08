President Joe Biden: What you need to know

The latest

Biden administration considers withholding funds and other measures to spur vaccinations

Despite Biden’s vaccine order for feds, delta surge causes some back-to-work plans to be scrapped

‘It was riot and mayhem’: Biden, honoring police, warns against distorting Capitol assault

Biden calls for half of new cars to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030

The administration

The Biden Cabinet: Who has been selected

Biden appointees: Who is filling key roles

Show More