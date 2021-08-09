Those are among the incidents in what the Federal Aviation Administration has described as an unprecedented surge in bad behavior by passengers. Not enough is being done to crack down. So far this year, there have been more than 3,700 reported incidents of unruly passengers on planes (most of them involving fliers who refused to wear a mask), according to the FAA, which has initiated more than 600 investigations. There were, by comparison, just 146 investigations in 2019. “If we stay on that track, we’re talking about more reports this year of unruly passengers than we’ve had in the entire history of aviation,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told Yahoo Finance. A recent survey of nearly 5,000 flight attendants by the association found that 58 percent had experienced at least five incidents this year and a shocking 17 percent reported experiencing a physical incident.