This should be no surprise given that President Biden has 90 percent approval among Democrats, and he is hewing to the center. While he has thrown a few sops to the left (viz., a new eviction moratorium that probably won’t pass legal muster), he has not supported getting rid of the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation or other important bills. He has worked with moderate Senate Republicans to design a bipartisan infrastructure bill that lacks many of the spending programs liberals want. He has been tough on Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and China — and he has stood by Israel.